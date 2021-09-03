Former PM and football manager help make Ted's 100th birthday special

Published: 6:30 PM September 3, 2021

Ted Kirk, from Hunstanton, was surprised with 130 cards for his 100th birthday on Monday, August 30. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

The family of a 100-year-old man who hoped to make his milestone birthday special have been "overwhelmed" by the response to their appeal, with messages sent by a former prime minister and football manager.

Ted Kirk, from Hunstanton, was surprised with 130 cards for his 100th birthday on Monday, August 30, after his family called on people to send him messages to celebrate the occasion.

Eddy Kirk hoped to make his grandad feel special "just once" to make it a day to remember.

Ted Kirk, from Hunstanton, was surprised with 130 cards for his 100th birthday on Monday, August 30, - Credit: Eddy Kirk

And following an appeal in this newspaper, his family have expressed their heartfelt thanks to the community for their help.

Cards and messages came flooding in, including a signed photograph and message from former Arsenal player Tony Adams, and a message from Arsenal's current manager Mikel Arteta.

A message was also sent to Ted on behalf of the Queen.

A message was also sent to Ted on behalf of the Queen to mark his 100th birthday. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

You may also want to watch:

His grandson said it was an "incredible day", with plenty of "toothless smiles", and that they were overwhelmed by the generosity of readers of the EDP and that of public figures, ex-prime ministers, professional footballers, charities, headmasters, vicars and mayors who sent in messages.

He added: "I think we’re just blown away by how many people wanted to write in to him.

"It was really lovely for him to feel connected to the outside world, considering he is mostly bound to his house, it put a big smile on his face and that was lovely to share with him.

Ted Kirk, from Hunstanton, was surprised with 130 cards for his 100th birthday on Monday, August 30, - Credit: Eddy Kirk

"He was at a loss for words.

"Gordon Brown sent him a message, Jeremy Corbyn sent him a video message, Tony Adams and Arsenal FC did too, and the vicar of the church he was married in."

A video of him reading the cards to his grandad revealed David Evans and Keir Starmer also wished him well.

His grandson added: "He was completely overwhelmed by the generosity and volume of cards, and spent most of the day saying 'who’s that?!'

Eddy Kirk with his grandad Ted Kirk, who turned 100 on Monday, August 30. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

"He was gobsmacked that people who didn’t know him would write him a birthday card.

"Although he’s very calm and collected on the surface, he really enjoyed the fuss and attention deep down."

Ted Kirk received 130 cards from public figures and members of the public to mark his milestone 100th birthday. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

Ted Kirk reading one of the cards sent to him for his 100th birthday. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

Arsenal FC, which Ted is a fan of, sent birthday messaged to the Hunstanton man. - Credit: Eddy Kirk

Ted Kirk, 100, received a birthday message from the Queen. - Credit: Eddy Kirk



