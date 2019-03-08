Inside Virtuam - King's Lynn's new virtual reality gaming centre

You can now walk with dinosaurs, take a skydive or join a shoot-out on a Norfolk industrial estate.

A new virtual reality gaming has opened in King's Lynn, offering players the latest hi-tech experience.

Jason Fey, his wife Paula and sons Luke, 20 and Callum, 12, have launched the business on Paxman Road, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

Players wear headsets which immerse them in everything from haunted houses to undersea voyages.

Mr Fey, 51, from Downham Market, wanted to move on from building robots for the pharmaceutical industry, which meant he was often abroad.

"We saw this on holiday and thought this is something we could do," he said. "You're in it, you're immersed in it, that's what we liked." Sessions cost from £6 for four to 14 minutes, depending which one of hundreds of games a player chooses.

Virtuam's website has more here.

