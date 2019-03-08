Search

Inside Virtuam - King's Lynn's new virtual reality gaming centre

PUBLISHED: 17:59 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:01 08 June 2019

A simulator game in progress

A simulator game in progress

You can now walk with dinosaurs, take a skydive or join a shoot-out on a Norfolk industrial estate.

Game on - one of the virtual reality simulators

A new virtual reality gaming has opened in King's Lynn, offering players the latest hi-tech experience.

Jason Fey, his wife Paula and sons Luke, 20 and Callum, 12, have launched the business on Paxman Road, on the Hardwick Industrial Estate.

A player on a simulator at Virtuam

Players wear headsets which immerse them in everything from haunted houses to undersea voyages.

Mr Fey, 51, from Downham Market, wanted to move on from building robots for the pharmaceutical industry, which meant he was often abroad.

Callum Fey, 12, tries his hand on a simulator

"We saw this on holiday and thought this is something we could do," he said. "You're in it, you're immersed in it, that's what we liked." Sessions cost from £6 for four to 14 minutes, depending which one of hundreds of games a player chooses.

Virtuam's website has more here.

A game in full swing at Virtuam

A player's eye view of a game at Virtuam

Jason Fey outside Virtuam in King's Lynn

Virtuam in King's Lynn

