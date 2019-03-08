Homes affected by power cut

Homes around Beccles and Bungay are currently without power.

The power cut, which is affecting more than three properties in the postcode area IP19 8 and NR34 8, was reported to UK Power Networks at 3.11pm today.

It was earlier reported to be affecting around 115 properties.

UK Power Networks had to turn off power in the area so engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network.

Power is expected to be restored sometime between 4pm and 5pm.