Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norwich scientists seek milkshake drinking volunteers to see if blueberries can cut heart disease and diabetes

14 May, 2019 - 16:03
Volunteers are sought for a UEA study into the benefits of blueberries. Pic: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Volunteers are sought for a UEA study into the benefits of blueberries. Pic: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Scientists are seeking volunteers from Norfolk to find out whether blueberries can cut the risk of people developing heart disease and diabetes.

The University of East Anglia researchers want to see whether drinking blueberry milkshakes can reduce the negative health effects which come from eating food rich in calories.

They will investigate health markers linked to heart disease and diabetes to see how differences in the way that people process blueberries after eating them, affect their health.

Prof Aedin Cassidy, who leads the Department of Nutrition at UEA's Norwich Medical School, said: "Large scale studies have shown that eating blueberries and anthocyanins - a naturally occurring flavonoid and the compound responsible for the blue colour of blueberries - can reduce the risk of developing heart disease and diabetes.

"But not everyone receives the same health benefits after eating the same foods and the reason for this is not well understood.

"In the case of blueberries and anthocyanins, we think that differences in the way that people process and metabolise these foods may hold the key to understanding why they experience different health effects."

Study coordinator Dr Peter Curtis, also from Norwich Medical School, said: "This research will determine whether a single portion of blueberries continues to affect health for up to two days after eating them.

You may also want to watch:

"Our previous studies have shown that the by-products of food metabolism remain in the body for this extended period."

The research team is looking for 350 volunteers, who are overweight but generally healthy, aged 50 to 80, non-smokers and who are not currently taking blood pressure medication or hormone replacement therapies.

Those with a history of heart disease, cancer or diabetes cannot take part.

Eligible volunteers will be asked to consume a blueberry milkshake and have urine samples collected for analysis over three days.

People who process blueberries either quickly or slowly will be invited to participate in the second part of the study - which will look at how eating either an energy dense meal containing blueberries or a placebo affects health.

Assessments, including the collection of blood and urine samples, will be made over one full day, and for two hours on the morning of the two following days.

The trial will take place in the new NHS research facility at the Quadram Institute at Norwich Research Park at Colney and participants will be reimbursed for travel costs and parking.

For more information on the study and eligibility, call 01603 593266 or email amp.study@uea.ac.uk.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Two people arrested after multiple van break-ins

Two people have been arrested after van break-ins. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists