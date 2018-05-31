Search

When to look for the Super Worm Moon over Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:33 08 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 08 March 2020

The Super Worm Moon will be at its peak on Monday, March 9 (Picture: Sonya Duncan)

A beautiful supermoon will be lighting up Norfolk skies tomorrow night.

The Super Worm Moon will be visible first thing tomorrow morning (Monday, March 9) but will peak in the evening.

Those up early may get an extra treat as they should be able to see Jupiter, Mars, Saturn and even Mercury in the east as the moon sinks in the west at around 6.33am.

The planets will appear close together with Mercury appearing low on the horizon. You may need a pair of binoculars to spot Mercury but the other three should be easy enough to see with the naked eye.

However, providing it's not cloudy, the moon itself will be clearer to see at around 5.48pm and will be visible all evening.

The Met Office is predicting at 10pc chance of rain in Norwich at that time.

The Worm Moon gets its name because the Sun is increasingly warming the soil around this time and earthworms became active in March.

The next supermoon, the Super Pink Moon, will be visible on April 8.

