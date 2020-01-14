Hundreds left without power amid high winds

Areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been left without power amid high winds that have disrupted supplies.

UK Power Networks said more than 600 homes and businesses around across South Norfolk had been affected by the power losses at about 4.20pm today (January 14).

Engineers have been called in to reconnect supplies.

Households have experienced power cuts in parts of Roydon, Bressingham, North Lopham, Garboldisham, Banham, Old Buckenham, Winfarthing and Shelfanger.

The affected postcodes include IP22 2, NR16 1, NR16 2 and NR17 1.

UK Power Networks said: "Our engineers have arrived on site in the Diss area to investigate the power cut affecting 601 properties.

"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in the area.

"Specialist engineers are also working to divert power remotely, and this can cause lights to go on and off."

- Keep up to date at UK Power Networks map