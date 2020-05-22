Search

Advanced search

‘We’re not going away’ - scientists still keen on Norwich citywide testing

PUBLISHED: 11:56 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 22 May 2020

The Earlham Institute in Norwich could play a key role in testing for coronavirus, if the government gives the go-ahead. Picture: Anthony Cullen

The Earlham Institute in Norwich could play a key role in testing for coronavirus, if the government gives the go-ahead. Picture: Anthony Cullen

Anthony Cullen

Scientists who mooted an ambitious project which would see everyone in Norwich tested for coronavirus once a week say they still hope it could happen, despite the government having no immediate plans for citywide testing.

Director of the Earlham Institute, Prof Neil Hall. Photo from Earlham Institute.Director of the Earlham Institute, Prof Neil Hall. Photo from Earlham Institute.

Led by scientists at the Earlham Institute at Norwich Research Park, discussions have been held with hospitals, health bosses, the University of East Anglia and councils about the possibility of getting tests at home for everyone in the city.

Scientists are keen to carry out a trial, which could begin with just a few wards and grow to cover more of the population.

But such a scheme – with people testing themselves at home and then returning the swabs to be processed in laboratories at Norwich Research Park – would need funding and the go-ahead from the government.

The Department of Health and Social Care has said it “continually considers” options to extend testing, but that it has no immediate plans for citywide testing.

But the Norwich scientific community has not given up and are continuing to make the case.

The Earlham Institute at Norwich Research Park. Photo: Norwich Science FestivalThe Earlham Institute at Norwich Research Park. Photo: Norwich Science Festival

Prof Neil Hall, director of the Earlham Institute, said: “We are not going away. We are progressing things in terms of pulling together the plans and talking things through with people such as the councils. Our local MPs have also been very supportive.”

With the government keen to use its own official mobile phone contact tracing application to try to help further lift the lockdown measures, the Norwich scheme does not fit in with that national strategy at the moment.

That application is being used on the Isle of Wight and is due to be rolled out further.

But Prof Hall is hoping the expertise at Norwich Research Park can still be used.

He said: “At the park, we are talking about using internal money to do something on a small scale, to show the principle works.”

The concept that Norwich could be a pilot city for such testing came after a letter was sent to the medical journal The Lancet, in which leading scientists said universal testing could be the way out of the pandemic.

The letter suggested urgently trialling the method on a city of around 200,000 people - and scientists believe Norwich could fit that bill.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council, is urging visitors to say away over the bank holiday after human waste was left on the beach. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

This is the biggest challenge the Eastern Daily Press has ever faced. I’m asking for your help to overcome it.

Front page of EDP revealing allegations of abuse at a former Norfolk residential school, Red House near Buxton. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk doctor warns: You’re risking second coronavirus peak

A Norfolk hospital doctor warns if people flout the rules, they will cause a second coronavirus peak Photo: James Bass.

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Factory worker dismissed after face mask row

Bernard Matthews factory/Joe Pearce. Picture: Antony Kelly/Joe Pearce

Motoring company collapses owing almost £130,000 blaming coronavirus

SWM Motors in Brandon has brought in liquidators making eight people and two directors redundant. Picture: GoogleMaps

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Marine biologist in epic legal battle with comedian Ricky Gervais

Marine biologist John Savage is in a dispute with comedian Ricky Gervais over 'Flanimals', Inset, one of Mr Savage's drawings. Picture: John Savage/PA

Wetherspoons announces safety plan for reopening pubs

A Wetherspoons pub in Norwich which will look very diffrent when it reopens after lockdown. Pic: Archant

Town could see ‘supermarket-style’ one-way system for pedestrians post-lockdown

Sheringham town centre, which has suffered a dramatic drop in footfall since the coronavirus outbreak Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Customers from as far as Leicestershire’: How things are looking on the Norfolk coast

Crowds flocked to Hunstanton on the hottest day of the year. But elsewhere, the coast was almost deserted Picture: Chris Bishop

Countryside must be treated with respect as lockdown footpath use soars

Countryside footpaths must be used with respect for the farmers who provide them, says Tom Corfield of Arnolds Keys. Picture: Cheryl Dye / iWitness24
Drive 24