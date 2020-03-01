Homes in the Fens without power

Homes across parts of the Fens are without power this morning.

UK Power Networks said more than 80 customers in an area south of Downham Market were affected, including Ten Mile Bank, Salter's Lode, Hilgay and Southery.

It said the failure was due to a fault in an underground cable.

Supplies are expected to be restored between 12.30 and 1.30pm.

Properties in villages west of Ely have also suffered an outage. UK Power Networks said it had been caused by a fault in a high voltage overhead line.

It said it was awaiting an estimate from its engineers regarding when the problem would be fixed.