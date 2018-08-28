You can watch science talks and demos over a pint at this returning city festival

At a Pint of Science event. The festival is returning to Norwich in May. Picture: Courtesy of Big C Archant

Popular pubs around Norwich will be serving up breakthroughs in science alongside pints this spring when a festival returns to the city.

At a Pint of Science Festival event. Picture: Steve Adams At a Pint of Science Festival event. Picture: Steve Adams

The Pint of Science Festival will bring researchers to seven pubs across the city over three nights in May.

The international festival is run by a non-profit organisation and provides an outlet for science talks and demonstrations, Q&A panels and quizzes.

To expand on last year’s festival, guests can expect to see new science and new perspectives on recent research brought to light.

Pint of Science Norwich coordinator Sophie Prosolek said the festival would provide “a comfortable environment for the public to feel free to ask questions” and allow people to “have a bit of fun”.

Pint of Science presentations in previous years. Picture: Archant Pint of Science presentations in previous years. Picture: Archant

Pint of Science will take place in Norwich from May 20 to 22. Tickets will be £4 and the website for ticket sales is expected to go live from around April 8.