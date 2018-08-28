You can watch science talks and demos over a pint at this returning city festival
PUBLISHED: 13:06 07 February 2019
Archant
Popular pubs around Norwich will be serving up breakthroughs in science alongside pints this spring when a festival returns to the city.
The Pint of Science Festival will bring researchers to seven pubs across the city over three nights in May.
The international festival is run by a non-profit organisation and provides an outlet for science talks and demonstrations, Q&A panels and quizzes.
To expand on last year’s festival, guests can expect to see new science and new perspectives on recent research brought to light.
Pint of Science Norwich coordinator Sophie Prosolek said the festival would provide “a comfortable environment for the public to feel free to ask questions” and allow people to “have a bit of fun”.
Pint of Science will take place in Norwich from May 20 to 22. Tickets will be £4 and the website for ticket sales is expected to go live from around April 8.