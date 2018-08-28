Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

You can watch science talks and demos over a pint at this returning city festival

PUBLISHED: 13:06 07 February 2019

At a Pint of Science event. The festival is returning to Norwich in May. Picture: Courtesy of Big C

At a Pint of Science event. The festival is returning to Norwich in May. Picture: Courtesy of Big C

Archant

Popular pubs around Norwich will be serving up breakthroughs in science alongside pints this spring when a festival returns to the city.

At a Pint of Science Festival event. Picture: Steve AdamsAt a Pint of Science Festival event. Picture: Steve Adams

The Pint of Science Festival will bring researchers to seven pubs across the city over three nights in May.

The international festival is run by a non-profit organisation and provides an outlet for science talks and demonstrations, Q&A panels and quizzes.

To expand on last year’s festival, guests can expect to see new science and new perspectives on recent research brought to light.

Pint of Science Norwich coordinator Sophie Prosolek said the festival would provide “a comfortable environment for the public to feel free to ask questions” and allow people to “have a bit of fun”.

Pint of Science presentations in previous years. Picture: ArchantPint of Science presentations in previous years. Picture: Archant

Pint of Science will take place in Norwich from May 20 to 22. Tickets will be £4 and the website for ticket sales is expected to go live from around April 8.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Norfolk and Waveney battered by strong winds – with more on the way

A tree was brought down on Costessey Lane in Ringland on the edge of Norwich by strong winds overnight. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

#includeImage($article, 225)

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Press conference updates: Lambert prepares Ipswich ahead of his return to Norwich City

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Could a Jamie Oliver rescue deal see the restaurant stay?

Work continuing on the Jamie Oliver Italian restaurant, Royal Arcade, Norwich. Photo: Steve Adams

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists