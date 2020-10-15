‘A lot of frustration’ - Villagers left without Internet access for almost a fortnight

A map showing Thrigby Road in Filby, where some residents have had problems with Internet and landline connections. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Engineers have been working on a problem with an underground cable after some 30 homes had no internet access for almost two weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Openreach engineers have been working to fix an underground cable outside Filby Primary School on Thrigby Road in Fi;lby. Picture: Google Maps. Openreach engineers have been working to fix an underground cable outside Filby Primary School on Thrigby Road in Fi;lby. Picture: Google Maps.

Openreach has said it hopes to start reconnecting residents of Filby and Runham, near Great Yarmouth, to the broadband and telephone network later on Thursday (October 15).

The issue was first reported on September 29 - when Julia McNelly, 54, who lives in Runham, noticed her internet and landline had stopped working.

She said she phoned her internet provider, Plusnet, who told her it would be repaired in two days.

On Friday, October 2, she was told an engineer was scheduled to visit on Saturday to solve the problem, and on Sunday, October 4, the Internet returned but only intermittently.

An engineer sent to look at the issue told her it was a problem with an underground cable at Filby Primary School, she said.

She phoned Plusnet again on Monday, October 12, and was told the company needed an application to dig up the road, which would take five to seven days to approve.

“It has been a lot of frustration,” Ms McNelly said.

Her daughter, Rose, who recently started a placement with the John Innes Centre in Norwich, has had to travel to Great Yarmouth everyday to get internet access in order to attend online courses and meetings.

Ms McNelly herself has had visit her sister in Great Yarmouth to apply for prescriptions online, she said.

“It’s the lack of contact. We can’t contact our daughter who has just started at university,” she added.

Adrian Thompson, county councillor in Fleggburgh ward, said residents of Thrigby Road had also been having problems with their network connection.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Openreach said: “Our engineers have been hard at work fixing an underground problem with one of our cables.

“This work is nearly complete and we hope to start reconnecting people later today (Thursday, October 15).

“We’ve got just under 30 faults reported and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding.”

A Plusnet spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to hear about the problems the customer is having with her service.

“We’re aware of the issue and are working with our network partners, Openreach, to get the customer back up and running as soon as possible.

“We’re looking into the resolution and will be able to provide more information on Friday (October 16) and we’re looking into ways to keep her connected in the meantime.”