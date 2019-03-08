Cosmic tales, X-rated beasts and rapping about science
PUBLISHED: 11:33 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 14 October 2019
Norwich Science Festival
You won't want to miss these curiously quirky Norwich Science Festival 2019 events for adults.
Don't be mistaken into thinking that science is all volcano kits and chemistry lessons, and strictly the domain of kids. In fact, this month Norwich Science Festival has a programme of fascinating, thought-provoking and at times somewhat sexy events aimed at adults.
Ever wondered about the material too naughty to make the cut in natural history programmes? Broadcaster and co-host of X-Rated Nature II Professor Ben Garrod certainly has. The event is perfect for "hearing the things Sir David [Attenborough] just won't talk about in his shows," he explains, offering a peek into the weird and wonderful world of animal sex - with tales of sea slug love chains to snakes with two penises.
Post-work shindig Science After Six is a great excuse to bypass another night in front of Netflix, with scientific comedy from Simon Watt, cocktail sipping, live music with science rapper Jon Chase and 'troubadour' Jonny Berliner, virtual reality, cyber hacking with Ladies of Hacking Society Norwich and a 'battle of the organs' all under one roof.
For anyone who has gazed at the starry sky and marvelled at its mysteries, the Universe of Music is a charmingly-curious exploration of space. The Sky at Night presenter Professor Chris Lintott, and jazz musician Steve Pretty (Hackney Colliery Band) will exchange stories and songs within the atmospheric surrounds of The Octagon Chapel in Colegate. "It's the two of us trying to make sense of each others' worlds," Chris explains, "from alien life to the sound of the space station, via New Orleans jazz, robot mechanics and more."
Might the festival leave you inspired to make your own mark on science? That's what biologist Professor Rob Field hopes. In Blooming Algae, his Norwich Research Park-based team will share the stories and successes behind the 'algae bloom' project, in which collaboration with a local pike club led to a breakthrough on the Norfolk Broads. "It was a great example of a science problem identified by the public, and shows that everyone has a contribution to make to science," Rob says.
Science writer Sue Armstrong is also fascinated by the role that science plays in our day-to-day lives, particularly when it comes to ageing. Her afternoon talk Borrowed Time: The Science of Ageing argues that "although ageing is inevitable (we can't yet stop clocks or hold back time), the process is not fixed, it can be modified, and there's a quiet revolution under way."
Norwich Science Festival runs October 18-26 2019. For more information and ticket booking, visit norwichsciencefestival.co.uk
DON'T MISS THESE HIGHLIGHTS FOR GROWN-UPS
Science After Six
Friday, October 18
6-10pm
The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich
£10 per person
Age: 18+
Expect cocktails, music and hands-on science in The Forum's Explorium as the sun sets - at last, a chance for you to explore the fun of science, without the kids!
Borrowed Time: The Science of Ageing
Sunday, October 20
2.30-3.30pm
Norwich School, Blake Studio, Norwich
£6 per person
Age: 18+
You may also want to watch:
In the UK, the proportion of people over 85 is growing faster than any age group. What are the implications for society? Broadcaster Sue Armstrong tells of the quest to understand ageing, and to prevent or delay the crippling conditions associated with old age.
X-Rated Nature II
Monday, October 21
8.30-10.30pm
The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich
£8 per person
Age: 16+
Hosts Dr Lizzie Daly and Prof Ben Garrod, joined by Dr Adam Rutherford and Lucy Cook, share some bizarre animal sex tales. Can you spot the fake facts thrown in as curveballs? Expect plenty of adult content!
Blooming Algae on the Norfolk Broads: The Teeth-whitener Solution
Wednesday, October 23
2.30-3.30pm
The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich
Free, booking required
Age: 12+
Toxic algae blooms is a big problem on the Norfolk Broads, resulting in mass fish deaths. Learn how a team at Norwich Research Park investigated these incidents, and the simple solution they developed in response.
Universe of Music with Prof Chris Lintott and Steve Pretty
Saturday, October 26
7-8.35pm
The Octagon Chapel
£8 per person
Age: 12+
The Sky at Night's Prof Chris Lintott presents a fascinating account of the Zooniverse project, before joining with celebrated musician Steve Pretty for their acclaimed Universe of Music show, with cosmic tales of the sounds of space.
