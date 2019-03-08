Cosmic tales, X-rated beasts and rapping about science

Professor Chris Lintott and musician Steve Pretty will present a curious, musical journey through space Picture: Norwich Science Festival Norwich Science Festival

You won't want to miss these curiously quirky Norwich Science Festival 2019 events for adults.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Author and science rapper Jon Chase will perform at Science After Six on Friday, October 18 Picture: Norwich Science Festival Author and science rapper Jon Chase will perform at Science After Six on Friday, October 18 Picture: Norwich Science Festival

Don't be mistaken into thinking that science is all volcano kits and chemistry lessons, and strictly the domain of kids. In fact, this month Norwich Science Festival has a programme of fascinating, thought-provoking and at times somewhat sexy events aimed at adults.

Ever wondered about the material too naughty to make the cut in natural history programmes? Broadcaster and co-host of X-Rated Nature II Professor Ben Garrod certainly has. The event is perfect for "hearing the things Sir David [Attenborough] just won't talk about in his shows," he explains, offering a peek into the weird and wonderful world of animal sex - with tales of sea slug love chains to snakes with two penises.

Post-work shindig Science After Six is a great excuse to bypass another night in front of Netflix, with scientific comedy from Simon Watt, cocktail sipping, live music with science rapper Jon Chase and 'troubadour' Jonny Berliner, virtual reality, cyber hacking with Ladies of Hacking Society Norwich and a 'battle of the organs' all under one roof.

For anyone who has gazed at the starry sky and marvelled at its mysteries, the Universe of Music is a charmingly-curious exploration of space. The Sky at Night presenter Professor Chris Lintott, and jazz musician Steve Pretty (Hackney Colliery Band) will exchange stories and songs within the atmospheric surrounds of The Octagon Chapel in Colegate. "It's the two of us trying to make sense of each others' worlds," Chris explains, "from alien life to the sound of the space station, via New Orleans jazz, robot mechanics and more."

What on earth is a sea slug love chain? Zoologist Lucy Cooke explains all, with plenty of naughty animal tales at X-Rated Nature II Picture: Norwich Science Festival What on earth is a sea slug love chain? Zoologist Lucy Cooke explains all, with plenty of naughty animal tales at X-Rated Nature II Picture: Norwich Science Festival

Might the festival leave you inspired to make your own mark on science? That's what biologist Professor Rob Field hopes. In Blooming Algae, his Norwich Research Park-based team will share the stories and successes behind the 'algae bloom' project, in which collaboration with a local pike club led to a breakthrough on the Norfolk Broads. "It was a great example of a science problem identified by the public, and shows that everyone has a contribution to make to science," Rob says.

Science writer Sue Armstrong is also fascinated by the role that science plays in our day-to-day lives, particularly when it comes to ageing. Her afternoon talk Borrowed Time: The Science of Ageing argues that "although ageing is inevitable (we can't yet stop clocks or hold back time), the process is not fixed, it can be modified, and there's a quiet revolution under way."

Norwich Science Festival runs October 18-26 2019. For more information and ticket booking, visit norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

Comedian Simon Watt has a soft spot for 'ugly' animals Picture: Norwich Science Festival Comedian Simon Watt has a soft spot for 'ugly' animals Picture: Norwich Science Festival

DON'T MISS THESE HIGHLIGHTS FOR GROWN-UPS

Science After Six

Friday, October 18

6-10pm

The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich

£10 per person

Age: 18+

Expect cocktails, music and hands-on science in The Forum's Explorium as the sun sets - at last, a chance for you to explore the fun of science, without the kids!

Borrowed Time: The Science of Ageing

Sunday, October 20

2.30-3.30pm

Norwich School, Blake Studio, Norwich

£6 per person

Age: 18+

You may also want to watch:

In the UK, the proportion of people over 85 is growing faster than any age group. What are the implications for society? Broadcaster Sue Armstrong tells of the quest to understand ageing, and to prevent or delay the crippling conditions associated with old age.

X-Rated Nature II

Monday, October 21

8.30-10.30pm

The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich

£8 per person

Age: 16+

Hosts Dr Lizzie Daly and Prof Ben Garrod, joined by Dr Adam Rutherford and Lucy Cook, share some bizarre animal sex tales. Can you spot the fake facts thrown in as curveballs? Expect plenty of adult content!

Blooming Algae on the Norfolk Broads: The Teeth-whitener Solution

Wednesday, October 23

2.30-3.30pm

The Forum, Millennium Plain, Norwich

Free, booking required

Age: 12+

Toxic algae blooms is a big problem on the Norfolk Broads, resulting in mass fish deaths. Learn how a team at Norwich Research Park investigated these incidents, and the simple solution they developed in response.

Universe of Music with Prof Chris Lintott and Steve Pretty

Saturday, October 26

7-8.35pm

The Octagon Chapel

£8 per person

Age: 12+

The Sky at Night's Prof Chris Lintott presents a fascinating account of the Zooniverse project, before joining with celebrated musician Steve Pretty for their acclaimed Universe of Music show, with cosmic tales of the sounds of space.

See the full Norwich Science Festival 2019 programme at norwichsciencefestival.co.uk