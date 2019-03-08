Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

PUBLISHED: 06:31 20 May 2019

Chloe Smith MP signing up for the Norwich in 90 campaign with Caroline Williams, chief executive of Norfolk chamber of commerce and Chris Starkie, chief executive Shaping Norfolk's Future, 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Chloe Smith MP signing up for the Norwich in 90 campaign with Caroline Williams, chief executive of Norfolk chamber of commerce and Chris Starkie, chief executive Shaping Norfolk's Future, 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Archant © 2010

The first train making the journey from Norwich to London in just 90 minutes will depart today following a decade long campaign to reduce travel time to and from the capital.

The first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater AngliaThe first of Greater Anglias brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich in February. Photo: Greater Anglia

Train operator Greater Anglia has introduced extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street to speed up travel, which will run four times a day from Monday to Saturday.

The first service will leave Norwich at 9am, calling at Ipswich around 30 minutes later before running straight through to London Liverpool Street. Further 90 minutes services will depart at 5pm from Norwich and at 11am and 7pm from London Liverpool Street.

Greater Anglia said the changes would shave 12 minutes off the current fastest journey between Norwich and London and cut the fastest journey between Ipswich and London by four minutes, achieved by removing extra stops in Cambridgeshire and Essex.

You may also want to watch:

Chris Starkie, Chief Executive of the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership said: "When we began the Norwich in 90 campaign a decade ago many people said it would not happen, but from today four trains a day will be delivering just that.

"This upgrade in services is what businesses have been calling for and will make it far easier and more attractive to do business in Norwich and Norfolk and will be a huge boost to our local economy.

"But we are not resting on our laurels and are continuing to campaign for upgrades to the infrastructure which will allow Norwich in 90 to be the standard journey time for the route."

The drive for Norwich in 90 started before the general election in 2010, and was backed by a number of business leaders and MPs, including Norwich North MP Chloe Smith, who described the launch as a "massive win for the region".

She said: "I led the campaign which successfully secured the trains because it is so important to jobs - with a more reliable service, thousands more jobs will come to Norwich.

"That's as well as the improvement to those who already need the trains to get to work or get home to family."

Most Read

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

‘Our beaches are supposed to be safe’ - concerns as palm oil dumped along coast

Palm oil washed up on the beach at Walcott. Picture: Jon Sweatman

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

Chloe Smith MP signing up for the Norwich in 90 campaign with Caroline Williams, chief executive of Norfolk chamber of commerce and Chris Starkie, chief executive Shaping Norfolk's Future, 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Animal sanctuary contacts police after 45 baby sparrows taken from roof

PACT Animal Sanctuary has contacted police after it says it received 45 baby house sparrows in a week which were taken from a roof. Picture: PACT

Most Read

‘Serious levels of hero worship’ - Five-year-old’s joy as Norwich City star responds to birthday invite

Five-year-old Oliver Howlett reached out to Norwich City star Jordan Rhodes to invite him to his birthday party. Photo: Submitted

‘Our beaches are supposed to be safe’ - concerns as palm oil dumped along coast

Palm oil washed up on the beach at Walcott. Picture: Jon Sweatman

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

Chloe Smith MP signing up for the Norwich in 90 campaign with Caroline Williams, chief executive of Norfolk chamber of commerce and Chris Starkie, chief executive Shaping Norfolk's Future, 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Animal sanctuary contacts police after 45 baby sparrows taken from roof

PACT Animal Sanctuary has contacted police after it says it received 45 baby house sparrows in a week which were taken from a roof. Picture: PACT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

150-year-old Norfolk pub could be turned into homes

The Woolpack pub in King's Lynn, which could be turned into homes Picture: Matthew Usher.

Norwich man charged following assaults on police officers

Three officers were assaulted during an incident on King Street at about 12.20am on Saturday, March 18. Picture: Ian Burt

People urged to rally behind city’s biggest street party as event enters a new era

Lord Mayor's Celebration, Norwich 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Rare Roman coin found at A14 roadworks

Dr Julian Bowsher examines the rare coin Picture: Highways England

First passengers set to take 90 minute train from Norwich to London

Chloe Smith MP signing up for the Norwich in 90 campaign with Caroline Williams, chief executive of Norfolk chamber of commerce and Chris Starkie, chief executive Shaping Norfolk's Future, 2013. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists