Revealed: 6,500 Norfolk homes and businesses could get hyperfast broadband

PUBLISHED: 06:00 20 October 2020

Nicki Thurgar lives with her son, Alex, and daughter, Charlotte, in Kenninghall, one of 18 Norfolk villages to sign up for hyperfast speeds provided by County Broadband. Picture: Nicki Thurgar

Thirty-three villages and 6,500 properties have been earmarked for hyperfast broadband - providing speeds up to 20 times faster than the national average.

County Broadband is building hyperfast broadband networks in rural south Norfolk and Breckland. Picture: Warren Page/County BroadbandCounty Broadband is building hyperfast broadband networks in rural south Norfolk and Breckland. Picture: Warren Page/County Broadband

Work to install next-generation full-fibre connectivity across south Norfolk and Breckland is due to start later this month.

The project is being led by County Broadband, a specialist rural network and broadband provider backed by £46m in private investment by Aviva Investors.

So far, 18 villages have met the sign-up target of 25pc of households required to begin construction. County Broadband said it hoped to bring another 15 locations on board by early 2021.

Nicki Thurgar, a wedding photographer from Kenninghall - one of the villages to sign up - said the new network would have an “amazing” impact on her life.

She has registered for speeds of 600Mbps - a jump of 4,000pc from her current connection of 15Mbps.

The mum-of-two said: “We’re often left incredibly frustrated by our slow speeds. It can take an entire day to upload a wedding photo gallery because our upload speeds are just 2Mbps, and if it cuts out you have to start over again.

“I don’t even bother in the evening. My 22-year-old son Alex and 18-year-old Charlotte struggle to work, study and stream things like Netflix.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on weddings it has been a challenge and I’ve had to adapt, so from a business perspective the network can’t be built quick enough.

“It will transform the productivity of so many traders and remote workers in the village. We can’t wait.”

Prime minister Boris Johnson has previously called on local providers like County Broadband to help achieve his goal of UK-wide gigabit-speed connectivity by 2025.

The 18 Norfolk villages confirmed for hyperfast broadband are: Aslacton, Banham, Bressingham, Bunwell, Carleton Rode, Forncett, Great Moulton, Kenninghall, Needham, North Lopham, Old Buckenham, Pulham Market, Pulham St Mary, Shelfanger, Starston, Tibenham, Wacton, and Winfarthing.

The 15 villages and parishes yet to reach the sign-up target are: Blo’ Norton, Bridgham, Carbrooke, Caston, Great Hockham, Harling, New Buckenham, Quidenham, Roudham & Larling, South Lopham, Tacolneston, Shropham, Stow Bedon Snetterton and Wretham.

