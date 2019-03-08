More than 260 homes without power due to cable fault

Dozens of homes and businesses have been hit by a power cut caused by a fault with overhead cables.

Properties in Brandon, Lakenheath, Feltwell and Weeting were first hit by cuts to power supplies at shortly after 3pm prompting reports to UK Power Networks.

Engineers in the national control room were able to switch some customer's power back on but engineers were sent to investigate the cause.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "Engineers turned power off remotely due to reports of an overhead cable fault. Our engineers have now arrived on site and confirmed there is a fault with specialist equipment that turns overhead cabling to underground. We have managed to divert power around this to 1,120 properties, there are now 269 still affected."

Properties that have been hit with power losses include postcodes IP26 4, IP27 0, IP27 9, CB3 9, HA6 2, PE38 9 and RM9 6.