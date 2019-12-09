Hundreds of homes hit by power cut

Homes on Norfolk Suffolk border have been hit by poiwer cuts. Picture: UK Power Networks UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes on the Norfolk and Suffolk border have seen power supplies disrupted due to a faulty overhead cable.

UK Power Networks said more than 650 homes and businesses around Scole, Dickleburgh, Eye and Fressingfield had been affected by the power losses at about 9.15am today (December 9).

Engineers are in the processes of attempting to reconnect supplies and some of those affected have seen power supplies re-established.

The affected postcodes include IP21 4, IP21 5, IP23 7 and IP23 8.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "At this point we think the issue is a faulty overhead cable that initially interrupted power to 660 properties. However, by rerouting electricity in the area, currently 237 customers are still affected. Using an average timescale, we're estimating power will be on between 11am and 12pm, but this may change later."

The fault comes as the region has been issued with a yellow weather warning over strong winds that could reach in excess of 75mph.