Hobby photographer captures stunning image of night sky

PUBLISHED: 14:35 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:04 04 May 2020

Hazel Farrow of Caister Photography Club captured this stunning image of the stars while on lockdown Picture: Hazel Farrow

A photographer whose horizons have been limited by lockdown has captured a stunning image of the night sky.

Hazel Farrow from Hemsby whose stunning star trail picture is the result of a lockdown challenge Picture: Hazel FarrowHazel Farrow from Hemsby whose stunning star trail picture is the result of a lockdown challenge Picture: Hazel Farrow

Using a long exposure and combining more than 100 images have enabled Hazel Farrow to trace the beauty of stars drawing lines of light across the sky as the Earth rotates.

The technique involves taking a series of pictures with a 15 second exposure - in this case 112 - and compressing them into one.

The 60-year-old from Hemsby said the picture was taken as part of a lockdown challenge set by Caister Photographic Club.

It meant going out into her back garden on a clear night and spending around half an hour taking the photographs using technical hints and tips provided by the chairman.

She said she was delighted with the results.

MORE: Family’s whole house is technicolour tribute to NHS

“Because of lockdown and not being able to meet up we have been trying to think of different things to do,” she said.

“The idea was for people to go out in their back gardens and have a go.

“Prior to starting this the chairman put out a bit about what to do and how you could do it.

“For me it was trial and error.

“The more images you take the better it becomes.

“I am really happy with my second attempt.

“It is all about listening to those that know what they are doing.”

Having a partner with asthma meant strictly adhering to social distancing and being as careful as she could be, limiting opportunities to take pictures away from their home.

Club spokesman Terry Stringer said: “Our club, like all others, is in complete lockdown.

“Our last meeting was on Wednesday March 11 with no prospect of them being resumed any time soon.

“However that doesn’t mean that we are not active.

“Our projected image competitions are still going ahead, the images are sent to an external judge by email or via our website.

“Members have been posting images they have taken from their own gardens during the lockdown, anything from ‘look what’s in my garage’, ‘A view from my loo window’ to the sky at night’.

“This image taken by Hazel Farrow is just one example.”

