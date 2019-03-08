Search

TV presenter becomes patron of Norwich Science Festival

PUBLISHED: 12:01 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:09 06 June 2019

Lizzie has worked as a presenter on Blue Planet Live Lessons, CBeebies, CBBC, National Geographic, BBC Two, Animal Planet and is a host on the BBC Earth Unplugged YouTube channel. Lizzie joins Prof Ben Garrod and presenter Mark Thompson as patrons. Picture: Lizzie Daly

Lizzie has worked as a presenter on Blue Planet Live Lessons, CBeebies, CBBC, National Geographic, BBC Two, Animal Planet and is a host on the BBC Earth Unplugged YouTube channel. Lizzie joins Prof Ben Garrod and presenter Mark Thompson as patrons. Picture: Lizzie Daly

Archant

Blue Planet Live Lessons presenter Lizzie Daly is the new patron for Norwich Science Festival (NSF).

Lizzie has worked as a presenter on Blue Planet Live Lessons, CBeebies, CBBC, National Geographic, BBC Two, Animal Planet and is a host on the BBC Earth Unplugged YouTube channel.

Miss Daly said: "It is a real honour to become a patron, Norwich Science Festival is full to the brim with exciting science experiments, shows, new discoveries and opportunities to explore.

"This will be my third year at NSF and I always look forward to seeing how it engages the younger generation by celebrating the wonder of the natural world around them. I really can't wait for this year's Festival!"

Lizzie joins the existing NSF patrons, presenter and evolutionary biologist Ben Garrod, and astronomer, presenter and author Mark Thompson.

Natalie Bailey, Norwich Science Festival producer, said: "We're absolutely delighted that Lizzie is joining us as a patron. She's an inspiration to all through her conservation work and TV presenting, and we can't wait to welcome her back to the Festival."

Norwich Science Festival returns this October half-term, with headline sponsor Anglian Water.

To keep up-to-date with announcements, follow @NorwichSciFest on Twitter, or visit www.norwichsciencefestival.co.uk

