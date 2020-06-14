Video

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson Archant

Skygazers were treated to a unique sight over Norwich as several lights were seen flashing in the night sky.

Footage captured by James Gibson, who lives in Old Catton, shows lights appearing intermittently at around 10.30pm on Saturday (June 13) night.

Further sightings of the lights were reported across the Norwich area, including in nearby Spixworth.

“We were just sitting out in the garden round the fire looking up at the sky, and suddenly we saw these lights,” said Mr Gibson, 40.

“Initially I thought it was a plane but each light was staying in pretty much the same spot. They weren’t moving in a certain direction in any great hurry.

“Realistically I think they were probably satellites, but last time we saw satellites they were in a line, where as this time the lights were flashing on and off.”

It has been widely suggested that the lights were likely to be Starlink satellites launched by SpaceX.

The company, founded by American engineer and entrepreneur Elon Musk, is in the process of sending 12,000 satellites into space in a bid to improve low-cost internet coverage across the globe.

With its third launch in two weeks, SpaceX sent 58 more into orbit from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida before dawn on Saturday morning.

There was expected to be good visibility in order to see the Starlink satellites on Saturday night for several minutes at a time.

