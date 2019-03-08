Search

Norwich Science Festival headliner revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:05 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:05 24 July 2019

Scientist Jane Goodall in Gombe National Park in 1965. Picture: The Jane Goodall Institute

Credit: Courtesy of the Jane Goodall Institute

Chimpanzee expert Jane Goodall will headline Norwich Science Festival this October.

Jane Goodall will discuss her work at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Alex RivestJane Goodall will discuss her work at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Alex Rivest

The 85-year-old is considered the world's foremost authority on the primate and counts Angelina Jolie and Colin Firth as fans.

Dr Goodall, who has been the subject of over 40 films, will be in conversation with Professor Ben Garrod at Norwich Cathedral on Thursday, October 24 to discuss her career as a conservationist and work as a UN Messenger of Peace.

Natalie Bailey, festival producer, said: "It's an absolute honour to host the inspirational and revered conservationist Dr Jane Goodall."

Norwich Science Festival will take place at venues across the city from October 18 - October 26.

The line up also features talks from celebrities, experiments and hands-on science.

The full line-up will be announced and on sale on August 21 at 9am at norwichsciencefestival.co.uk.

