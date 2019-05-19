The International Space Station is now visible over Norfolk

The International Space Station on 29th May 2011. Photo: NASA/NSSDCA NASA/NSSDCA

Make sure to have your eyes to the skies over the next few weeks as the International Space Station (ISS) is now visible over Norfolk.

According to NASA's Spot the Station website, you will be able to spot the ISS until May 29.

The ISS is the largest man-made satellite and is the length of a football pitch with six astronauts living on board.

The satellite orbits the earth every 90 minutes and throughout the year there are several good opportunities to see it up above.

Factors influencing whether you can see the ISS include the weather and it has to be overhead an hour or so before dawn or after dusk as it is visible due to the sunlight reflecting off its eight solar panels.

The following ISS sightings are possible until Thursday May 30 2019

May 19: 10.37pm

May 20: 12.14am, 1.50am, 3.27am, 9.47pm, 11.23pm

May 21: 12.59am, 2.36am, 10.32pm

May 22: 12.08am, 1.45am, 9.41pm, 11.17pm

May 23: 12.54am, 10.27pm

May 24: 12.03am, 1.41am, 9.37pm, 11.14pm

May 25: 12.51am, 10.24pm

May 26: 12.01am, 9.35pm, 11.12pm

May 27: 12.49am, 10.22pm, 11.59pm

May 28: 9.38pm, 11.10pm

May 29: 10.20pm, 11.58pm

According to NASA the space station "looks like an aeroplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction".

"It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical aeroplane."

No special equipment is needed to see the station as it is visible to the bare eye and it travels from west to east..