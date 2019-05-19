The International Space Station is now visible over Norfolk
NASA/NSSDCA
Make sure to have your eyes to the skies over the next few weeks as the International Space Station (ISS) is now visible over Norfolk.
According to NASA's Spot the Station website, you will be able to spot the ISS until May 29.
The ISS is the largest man-made satellite and is the length of a football pitch with six astronauts living on board.
The satellite orbits the earth every 90 minutes and throughout the year there are several good opportunities to see it up above.
Factors influencing whether you can see the ISS include the weather and it has to be overhead an hour or so before dawn or after dusk as it is visible due to the sunlight reflecting off its eight solar panels.
The following ISS sightings are possible until Thursday May 30 2019
May 19: 10.37pm
May 20: 12.14am, 1.50am, 3.27am, 9.47pm, 11.23pm
May 21: 12.59am, 2.36am, 10.32pm
May 22: 12.08am, 1.45am, 9.41pm, 11.17pm
May 23: 12.54am, 10.27pm
May 24: 12.03am, 1.41am, 9.37pm, 11.14pm
May 25: 12.51am, 10.24pm
May 26: 12.01am, 9.35pm, 11.12pm
May 27: 12.49am, 10.22pm, 11.59pm
May 28: 9.38pm, 11.10pm
May 29: 10.20pm, 11.58pm
According to NASA the space station "looks like an aeroplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction".
"It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical aeroplane."
No special equipment is needed to see the station as it is visible to the bare eye and it travels from west to east..