International Space Station visible over Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 13:24 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 24 September 2019
According to NASA's Spot The Station website the International Space Station will be appearing over Norfolk until October 4.
The NASA website has provided the dates and times people in Norfolk can view the station as it moves west to east.
The dates and times are as follows.
Tuesday, September 24: 8.22pm, 9.59pm
Wednesday, September 25: 7.34pm, 9.10pm
Thursday, September 26: 8.23pm, 9.59pm
Friday, September 27: 7.35pm, 9.10pm
Saturday, September 28: 8.23pm, 9.58pm
Sunday, September 29: 7.35pm, 9.11pm
Monday, September 30: 8.23pm
Tuesday, October 1: 7.35pm, 9.10pm
Wednesday, October 2: 8.22pm
Thursday, October 3: 7.35pm, 9.10pm
Friday, October 4: 8.22pm
The duration of the space station's appearance at these times ranges from less than one minute to six minutes.
According to NASA: "The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction.
"It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane."
No special equipment is needed to see the station as it is visible to the naked eye.