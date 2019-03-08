International Space Station visible over Norfolk

The International Space Station has good visibility over Norfolk this month. Photo: NASA Archant

According to NASA's Spot The Station website the International Space Station will be appearing over Norfolk until October 4.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The NASA website has provided the dates and times people in Norfolk can view the station as it moves west to east.

The dates and times are as follows.

Tuesday, September 24: 8.22pm, 9.59pm

Wednesday, September 25: 7.34pm, 9.10pm

Thursday, September 26: 8.23pm, 9.59pm

Friday, September 27: 7.35pm, 9.10pm

Saturday, September 28: 8.23pm, 9.58pm

You may also want to watch:

Sunday, September 29: 7.35pm, 9.11pm

Monday, September 30: 8.23pm

Tuesday, October 1: 7.35pm, 9.10pm

Wednesday, October 2: 8.22pm

Thursday, October 3: 7.35pm, 9.10pm

Friday, October 4: 8.22pm

The duration of the space station's appearance at these times ranges from less than one minute to six minutes.

According to NASA: "The space station looks like an airplane or a very bright star moving across the sky, except it doesn't have flashing lights or change direction.

"It will also be moving considerably faster than a typical airplane."

No special equipment is needed to see the station as it is visible to the naked eye.