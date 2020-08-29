More than 2,000 homes hit by power cut

Among areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been left without electricity following widespread power cuts caused by an underground fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Engineers are working to reconnect homes in Norfolk following power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks Engineers are working to reconnect homes in Norfolk following power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks said more than 2,300 homes and businesses in south Norfolk had been affected by the power losses shortly after 1pm today (August 29).

Engineers have been called in to reconnect supplies.

You may also want to watch:

Households have experienced power cuts in parts of Wymondham, Attleborough, Bunwell, Hingham, Rocklands, Great Ellingham and Old Buckenham.

The affected postcodes include NR16 1, NR17 1, NR17 2, NR18 0, NR18 9, NR7 1 and NR9 4.

UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers are on their way. At this point we think the issue is an underground network fault that initially interrupted power to 2,322 properties.

“However, by rerouting electricity in the area, currently 285 customers are still affected. Using an average timescale, we’re estimating power will be back on between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, but this may change later.”

- Keep up to date at UK Power Networks map