Search

Advanced search

More than 2,000 homes hit by power cut

PUBLISHED: 14:26 29 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 29 August 2020

Among areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Among areas affected by power cut in South Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

Hundreds of homes and businesses have been left without electricity following widespread power cuts caused by an underground fault.

Engineers are working to reconnect homes in Norfolk following power cut. Picture: UK Power NetworksEngineers are working to reconnect homes in Norfolk following power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks said more than 2,300 homes and businesses in south Norfolk had been affected by the power losses shortly after 1pm today (August 29).

Engineers have been called in to reconnect supplies.

You may also want to watch:

Households have experienced power cuts in parts of Wymondham, Attleborough, Bunwell, Hingham, Rocklands, Great Ellingham and Old Buckenham.

The affected postcodes include NR16 1, NR17 1, NR17 2, NR18 0, NR18 9, NR7 1 and NR9 4.

UK Power Networks said: “Our engineers are on their way. At this point we think the issue is an underground network fault that initially interrupted power to 2,322 properties.

“However, by rerouting electricity in the area, currently 285 customers are still affected. Using an average timescale, we’re estimating power will be back on between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, but this may change later.”

- Keep up to date at UK Power Networks map

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant

Popular pub to reopen after lockdown with new landlords behind the bar

New owners, Jessie and Tim Dodd, and James Bartram, right, at the new look Rosebery pub, which has reopened. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Huge empty cruise ship spotted off east coast

A cruise ship, the Arcadia, has been spotted off the coast of Lowestoft. Picture: Oliver Bolton @oliv3rphotography

Norwich bar doing ‘better than ever’ after lockdown - and is launching a bottomless brunch

Bedfords Bar in Norwich has launched a bottomless brunch called The Hangover Club and it is doing better than ever after lockdown, pictured is general manager Jonathan Carr Picture: James Randle

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

Man, 18, dies following crash in village

An 18-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash on East Ruston Road near Happisburgh. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Restaurant boss tackles customers after receiving bad reviews

Brad Baxter and his team on the rooftop at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich, as they created 'corona cubicles' for social distancing. Picture: Brad Baxter

Steps being taken to move on Travellers from Norwich park

A group of Travellers have moved on to the Danby Close parkland. Pic: Archant.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It made me cry’ - dozens of bags of insulation dumped on garden centre owner’s land

Gary Groucott found dozens of bags of insulation fly-tipped on his land off Long Road in Wymondham. Picture: Gary Groucott/Denise Bradley

Huge empty cruise ship spotted off east coast

A cruise ship, the Arcadia, has been spotted off the coast of Lowestoft. Picture: Oliver Bolton @oliv3rphotography

RECAP: Norwich City finish German tour unbeaten after SV Darmstadt double header

Norwich City wrap up their pre-season tour of Germany with a double header against SV Darmstadt at the club's training complex in Harsewinkel Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Women deny shoplifting spree worth £20,000 at John Lewis

John Lewis store in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Buyer snaps up city’s historic Samson and Hercules building

The statues returned to white when the building most recently became a Mexican restaurant. Pic: Archant