First British astronaut to headline Norfolk Science Festival

Britain's first astronaut Helen Sharman at the Science Museum in London in 2016 with the space suit she wore 25 years ago on her journey into space. Picture: PA/Steve Parsons PA Archive/PA Images

The first British astronaut will be a headline speaer at the inaugural Norfolk Science Festival.

Helen Sharman was also the first woman to visit the Mir space station in 1991 after being chosen out of a pool of 13,000 applicants for the top job.

Awarded an OBE in 1993, Ms Sharman is a full-time scientist, a pioneer and role model for young people.

She will present a talk called ‘Out of this world’ at the Norfolk Science Festival, due to take place at Thetford Grammar School on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Science Festival said: “With numerous hands-on exhibitors, stall holders and activities, coming to Thetford on the 30th of March, this is the start of what will be an annual event each Easter.

Ms Sharman will speak at the Carnegie Rooms in Thetford on Friday, March 29 at 7.30pm with tickets available on Eventbrite.