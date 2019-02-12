Full fibre boost for Norfolk’s businesses

Thousands of Norfolk businesses will be able to benefit from ultrafast broadband. Picture: James Bass (C) Archant Norfolk 2013

Thousands of Norfolk businesses will be able to benefit from ultrafast broadband after the county council secured £8m from a government fund.

The money is part of an £11m programme to upgrade more than 370 of Norfolk’s public sector buildings to the latest ultrafast connection speeds.

It will enable 230 schools, 38 libraries and 34 fire stations to be upgraded to gigabit, or 1,000 mbps, fibre Internet connectors within two years.

Thousands of businesses will be able to benefit from lower fibre connection costs by using private funding to access the upgraded fibre network.

They can also apply to a voucher scheme providing up to £2,500 per business to fund their connection and paying the first-year running costs.

Cllr Tom Fitzpatrick, chairman of the council’s digital innovation and efficiency committee, said: “Ensuring that Norfolk has the digital connectivity it needs to build a thriving economy is a priority for us.”