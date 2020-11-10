Top 3 tips for looking after your mobile phone: avoid one of the most common mistakes people make

Most of us have dropped our mobile phones or found our laptops not working properly at some time or other.

Paul Browne, owner of Norwich-based We Solve All, says there are steps we should all be taking to minimise the risk of damage being caused.

He also stresses the importance of using a repair service you can trust, one with a transparent and user-friendly cost and booking system.

Q: What are your top three tips for looking after a mobile phone?

Firstly, a good charging cable is key. This is important because if you have a cheap one that has not been made properly, then you could end up doing irreparable damage to your phone. Secondly, don’t keep your phone in your back pocket! This can bend or even break it. If the phone bends, it can cause long-term damage internally to the motherboard. Finally, make sure you have a good screen protector and decent case, with a drop-tested logo on.

Q: What is your top tip for protecting a laptop or computer?

Never, ever click on an unknown link. This is the single most important thing never to do! The easiest way to hack a device is to tempt someone to click on a link. Once that link has opened up, the hacker can get into your whole device.

Q: Why did you decide to go into mobile phone and laptop repairs?

I launched the business – which now has a shop in West Earlham – back in 2015 after having my wife’s laptop repaired. The service was poor from start to finish. I felt several things could be changed, including how information was relayed to the customer. So that is what we aim to do here – not to use any jargon unless people want us to! We also have some handy how to guides on our website.

Q: How does your repair service work?

Our team of five can repair mobile phones, including iPhone screen repairs, computers, gaming consoles and tablets, sometimes on the day as we keep such a large collection of parts. Customers come into our shop or book a repair through our website. We can do callouts. At the moment, this is a collection service, but we will soon have someone who will go out with the van and carry out repairs from it. We cover the whole NR postcode and offer a postal service for other parts of the UK. Our website (wesolveall.com) has been designed to be as intuitive and user-friendly as possible. Customers simply type their device into the search bar and can then see all the repair options.

Q: How much do mobile phone or iPhone repairs cost?

It can vary from £30 to £300, depending on the device. We offer a free callout and collection service for anyone living in NR1 to NR7. If it ends up being just a diagnosis, then we charge £35. Otherwise, we keep our costs as low as possible and very transparent. By going on to our website, customers are given a very clear indication of costs for mobile phone repairs and iPhone screen repairs

Q: What safety and security measures do you have in place?

We offer callout services for people who are isolating and our whole team understands the importance of social distancing. Furthermore, all our staff are DBS checked. In my opinion, this is something people don’t consider enough when handing their device over for repair. You often have everything on your phone or laptop: your bank details, personal details and pictures of your family. You shouldn’t just hand it over to for repair without finding out about a company’s security policy.

For more information visit the store in the Earlham West Centre, Norwich, NR5 8AD or the website at wesolveall.com or call 01603 905905.