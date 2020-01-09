Search

Advanced search

Video

Stunning drone footage captures Norfolk landmarks as you've never seen them before

PUBLISHED: 10:35 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:35 09 January 2020

Wroxham Broads captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen

Wroxham Broads captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen

Gareth Eaglen

A drone hobbyist from Norfolk has created a breathtaking video which captures some of the county's most recognisable landmarks from a new perspective.

Gareth Eaglen, 37, from Sprowston filmed each part of the video last year at handpicked locations including Cromer, the University of East Anglia, and Eaton Park.

Mr Eaglen edits his own drone video clips taken straight from the drone and creates videos he thinks others will enjoy watching.

He said: "I feel the video really showcases Norfolk and Norwich as a whole.

"It gives the viewer a totally different way of viewing somewhere that they may or may not already know.

Eaton Park captured by drone. Photo: Gareth EaglenEaton Park captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen

"With a powerful zoom on the drone and some video editing I can get shots of locations without having to be too close, for safety reasons of course."

During summer last year Mr Eaglen was invited by Norwich City Football Club to get some footage of the stadium and the feedback he received was very positive.

"That's why I decided to make this short video," he added, "so people can celebrate what a great county we live in.

"2019 was a controversial year for the drone industry and that's another reason I made this - to show that in the correct way, drones can be used as a great tool to create beautiful content for everyone."

Norwich Cathedral captured by drone. Photo: Gareth EaglenNorwich Cathedral captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen

Most Read

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

Man finds 2ft black hair in McDonald’s wrap

A hair was found in a wrap at a McDonald's branch in Tuckswood. Picture: Google/Paul Cruickshank

Lifelong Canaries fan leaves club £100 in his will to buy players a drink

Barrie Greaves, from Aylsham, at a Norwich City Football Club home match with his daughters Dr Sarah Greaves and Jane Warden. Picture: Dr Sarah Greaves

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Demolition work set to begin to make way for major new hotel

Spitfire Road at its junction with Anson Road. Photo: Google

‘My heart’s not in it’: Owner puts Norwich cafe up for sale

John Cornwell (inset) has sold the Butterfly Cafe in Norwich. Pictures: John Cornwell

Boss reveals £4m makeover plan for historic hotel

General manager David Graham outside Dunston Hall which will see up to £4m invested to refurbish the rooms and restaurant. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich City transfer rumours: City want Ajax defender

Norwich City have been linked to Ajax defender Sven Botman

MP to meet train bosses at Greater Anglia to seek performance answers

Chloe Smith, (inset), Conservative MP for Norwich North is to meet Greater Anglia bosses. Photo: Stuart Anderson/Neil Didsbury
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists