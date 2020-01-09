Video

Stunning drone footage captures Norfolk landmarks as you've never seen them before

Wroxham Broads captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen Gareth Eaglen

A drone hobbyist from Norfolk has created a breathtaking video which captures some of the county's most recognisable landmarks from a new perspective.

Gareth Eaglen, 37, from Sprowston filmed each part of the video last year at handpicked locations including Cromer, the University of East Anglia, and Eaton Park.

Mr Eaglen edits his own drone video clips taken straight from the drone and creates videos he thinks others will enjoy watching.

He said: "I feel the video really showcases Norfolk and Norwich as a whole.

"It gives the viewer a totally different way of viewing somewhere that they may or may not already know.

Eaton Park captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen Eaton Park captured by drone. Photo: Gareth Eaglen

"With a powerful zoom on the drone and some video editing I can get shots of locations without having to be too close, for safety reasons of course."

During summer last year Mr Eaglen was invited by Norwich City Football Club to get some footage of the stadium and the feedback he received was very positive.

"That's why I decided to make this short video," he added, "so people can celebrate what a great county we live in.

"2019 was a controversial year for the drone industry and that's another reason I made this - to show that in the correct way, drones can be used as a great tool to create beautiful content for everyone."