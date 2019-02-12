Norwich Science Festival 2019: Get ready for a pop, fizz, and a bang as dates are announced

3D glasses at Norwich Science Festival 2018. Photo: Norwich Science Festival Norwich Science Festival

It is a celebration of all things science, from the bugs under our feet to the wonders of outer space - and is back for the fourth year.

The Block Bus, outside the Forum in Norwich, for Norwich Science Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Block Bus, outside the Forum in Norwich, for Norwich Science Festival. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Science Festival returns this October half term with nine days of talks, shows and ground-breaking research from the region.

Organisers have announced the festival will run from October 18 to 26, and events already confirmed include children’s shows Horrible Science and the Science of Roald Dahl, a family show from TV presenter Marty Jopson, a talk by radio and TV presenter Adam Rutherford, and the science of Game of Thrones.

There are plenty of opportunities to get involved, as each day from Saturday, October 19, The Forum turns into The Explorium – a family-friendly, hands-on science zone with free activities for all, with themes including food and health, mental health and wellbeing, zoology and mammals, engineering and technology.

The festival is coordinated by The Forum and is a partnership initiative involving many organisations from across the region.

Last year, more than 98,750 visits were made to science festival events across the nine days.

Natalie Bailey, science festival producer, said: “We’re thrilled by the success of last year’s festival, and can’t wait to bring you more hands-on science fun, fantastic shows and inspiring talks and debates, as well as the latest science research from the region.”

As well as the main festival, there is also a dedicated learning programme for schools, youth groups and home-educated learners, this year taking place from October 14 to 16 at venues around Norwich plus outreach activities in schools.

Andy Brown, head of sustainability at Anglian Water, headline sponsors of the festival, said: “We’re so pleased to sponsor the Norwich Science Festival again this year, it’s a fantastic way to inspire young people to follow a career in science, engineering and technology – all skills which are vital for our region.”

Last year, more than 100 scientists from UEA and the other five partners that make up the Norwich Research Park took part in Norwich Science Festival, showcasing the cutting-edge research that takes place in the region.

Professor David Richardson, UEA’s vice-chancellor, said: “Our academics and students are very proud to be a part of the Norwich Science Festival, showcasing research and inspiring others with the excellence of science discovery in our region. The research power generated by UEA and our partners on the Norwich Research Park is truly world-class, but in some ways slightly hidden from view. The festival has gone from strength to strength; it’s a great opportunity to see how science in the city is addressing the major challenges that our society faces, and I’m sure many people will join me in making a note of this year’s dates, to avoid missing out.”

• To keep up-to-date with announcements, follow @NorwichSciFest on Twitter, or Norwich Science Festival on Facebook and Instagram, and keep an eye on norwichsciencefestival.co.uk for headline announcements in July and the full programme at the end of August.