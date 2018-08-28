Video

WATCH: Beach cleaner collects 17kg of plastic from Norfolk beach

Plastic and rubbish collected on West Runton beach. Pictures: Chris Taylor Photography Archant

A beach cleaner collected 17kg of plastic from West Runton beach.

Photographer Chris Taylor, from Sheringhan, said on social media: “Saddened to see millions of pieces/beads of polystyrene coating part of the beach at West Runton. “Almost impossible to pick up unless people want to get brushes and shovels and make a proper go of it.

“I picked up over 17kg of plastic - bottles, balls, 42 tennis balls, lighters, rope trays, etc.”

He added: “I’m not sure why it’s all on the beach now. Maybe it’s just the weather conditions. I’m carrying out my own beach clean. I’m collected about 30kg so far, and I’m hoping other people will go down to the beach and help out.”