Norwich pub's bar team named the best in the UK

PUBLISHED: 14:44 05 February 2020

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

The staff at a Norwich pub have been named the best bar team in the UK in a national competition.

The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, beat off stiff competition from 2,500 other teams to be crowned the Best Bar Team in the UK at the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars competition.

Judges praised the team working well together and their service, singling them out for their genuine warmth and interest in their customers.

See also: The best 20 pubs in Norfolk as rated by CAMRA

Rose Hanison, the landlord of The Black Horse, was also commended for her work in finding and keeping outstanding staff.

See also: New chapter for closed pub as repair work begins

Ms Hanison said: "Our number one priority is to make our customers happy, so it's tremendous that the team has been recognised for doing just that.

"It's an incredible honour to win this award and makes all the hard work that has gone into turning round The Black Horse worthwhile."

