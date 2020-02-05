Norwich pub's bar team named the best in the UK

The staff at a Norwich pub have been named the best bar team in the UK in a national competition.

The team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, beat off stiff competition from 2,500 other teams to be crowned the Best Bar Team in the UK at the Heineken-owned Star Pubs and Bars competition.

Judges praised the team working well together and their service, singling them out for their genuine warmth and interest in their customers.

Rose Hanison, the landlord of The Black Horse, was also commended for her work in finding and keeping outstanding staff.

Ms Hanison said: "Our number one priority is to make our customers happy, so it's tremendous that the team has been recognised for doing just that.

"It's an incredible honour to win this award and makes all the hard work that has gone into turning round The Black Horse worthwhile."