OPINION: Teach a person to cook frugally and you'll feed them for life

Opinion

Being able to cook and budget food are two valuable skills that need to be shared, says Ruth - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The list of my mum’s life skills is endless. From icing a cake, to rodding her own drains, with sewing and changing plugs in between. Make, do and mend was the philosophy when she was growing up; doing everything to make those ends meet.

I myself can competently knit a cardigan and I can budget to make our finances work, but other skills of hers I wasn’t quite so keen on picking up.

My generation had to really want to learn something because we weren’t taught practical skills as matter of course in school.

As a result, my mum can fix a leaking tap where I’d have to call out a plumber. It’s made me think recently, as the cost of living continues to rise exponentially, how frivolously we have lived when we could be saving ourselves packets.

I’m lucky, and while I am not rich, I have enough money to ensure we aren’t living on the bread line, I can find ways of making savings. For some, through no fault of their own, well, how can you save when already living hand to mouth?

Tory back bencher Lee Anderson MP has a harsh dismissal of the poor. His expression that those using food banks should simply learn to cook sounding reminiscent of Marie Antoinette’s declaration to let them eat cake.

Misguided, I’d say, if I was being generous. Mr Anderson seems to have no desire to find the understanding that poverty exists, let alone dredge up some empathy before doing something to help. A simple case of living like a toddler and seeing the world entirely from his own perspective.

On paper I’m sure that he cares. In reality he quite literally has no idea, how can he? His party made the cuts he says we all need.

Food banks may very well be frequented by some who don’t know how to cook, or how to budget.

We are long gone from the days of education where life skills were delivered, after all.

This is something Mr Anderson’s government have had long enough to intervene with but have chosen to do nothing except rape funding, making education even less useful, practical skills being at the bottom of the curriculum pecking order.

However, food banks are also used by people who have similar life skills to my own and more than likely, far more. I know how to cook a meal to last a family. Roasting a £3.50 chicken may not be in the chicken’s best welfare but when it comes to living to my means, I could make that chicken last for a roast dinner with leftovers creating soup, risotto and sandwiches for a couple of days.

Of course, I’d to have the £3.50 to begin with, another note missed my Mr Anderson.

School is supposed to prepare us for life, and when you pay for your education, as our PM and most of his cronies have been afforded for themselves, and can afford for their own children, you really are living in a different world.

The state system is lacking by account of people who not only have no understanding of it but appear to have no desire to either. As a result, generations like my own have been monumentally let down and woefully under educated in the most basic of skills that Mr Anderson seems to think we need to be plucking out of thin air.

So, I agree with Mr Anderson to an extent, some people don’t know how to budget or cook. But I have to wonder how he can so boldly make this statement without the realisation that this is the case for some, not all, of the people using food banks. He could be spearheading a campaign to rectify it.

Mr Anderson praised the food bank in his own Nottinghamshire constituency for ensuring everyone using their service registers for a budgeting and cookery course. But where does he think the money is coming for this? If he is so compelled by his philosophy he needs to campaign his party to make this a government backed initiative country wide.

Instead, he seems to have made his statement with disdain and swiftly moved on. In light of the fact his own expense budgeting skills have come into question by result of his out of touch comments, I can see, I suppose, why he wants to crawl back under his rock.

We’ve a long way to go when it comes to education, especially when MPs flag up downfalls but do nothing productive to help.

We’ve even further when it comes to equality because living in poverty is reality for many well educated, hard-working families, who most of them know how to cook regardless of education.

I’m going to campaign to the major supermarkets, who I have the privilege of working with through my blog, to create recipe cards with affordable food packages to make a family meal from scratch with options to use leftovers for something else. Why not? You have to use the positions you find yourself in to do good and make things better.

Unless you’re Mr Anderson of course.