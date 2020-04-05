Search

A ‘fantastic legacy’: Charity to close ‘on a High’

PUBLISHED: 15:16 05 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 05 April 2020

Taylor High. Picture: The High family

Archant

A charitable fund set up in memory of a popular Lowestoft teenager will close later this year.

A donation of hi-vis jackets was made by the Taylor High Memorial Fund. The charity is set to close this year. Picture: The High familyA donation of hi-vis jackets was made by the Taylor High Memorial Fund. The charity is set to close this year. Picture: The High family

Community projects, worthy causes, organisations and numerous deserving people across Waveney have all been supported by the Taylor High Memorial Fund.

The fund was set up by Taylor’s parents, Elaine and Gary and his brother Curtis High, after the 19-year-old’s death in a car crash in west Norfolk in March 2011.

Elaine, Gary and Curtis High collect the award on behalf of the Taylor High Memorial Fund. The charity is set to close this year. Picture: The High familyElaine, Gary and Curtis High collect the award on behalf of the Taylor High Memorial Fund. The charity is set to close this year. Picture: The High family

Established to “pass on Taylor’s smile” with every donation that they made, the fund has raised more than £130,000.

With 135 donations made to deserving beneficiaries over the years across the area, the family have now decided to close the charity later this year.

The Taylor High Memorial Fund made a donation to Crucial Crew. The charity is to close this year. Picture: The High familyThe Taylor High Memorial Fund made a donation to Crucial Crew. The charity is to close this year. Picture: The High family

They plan to end on a “High” by holding a popular annual charity football match in August for The Taylor High Memorial Cup.

Mrs High said: “We – Taylor’s family – have decided to close the charity set up in memory of our Taylor.

“We are hoping to still be able to hold the charity football match on August 9 at Crown Meadow – the home of Lowestoft Town FC – at 2pm.

“This being our 10th charity football match we thought it would be a good time to close the charity whilst it is still on a ‘High’ so to speak so will close shortly after that at the end of August.”

Former teammates, friends and family will hopefully unite once more on the football pitch to remember the popular Lowestoft teenager at the annual match.

Mrs High said: “We managed to raise a fantastic amount of £130,000 and have given it away to our local community to clubs, other charities and individuals that would benefit from the legacy which we set up not long after our dear Taylor died in 2011.

“We cannot thanks those in the community enough who supported us with this charity and also continue to support us as a family due to our tragic loss.

“We got a great deal of comfort knowing that somehow we were passing on Taylor’s smile to others who needed some hope and cheer in their lives, and we remember every one of the 135 beneficiaries we gave too.

“We thank you too for voting us your winners at the Stars of Lowestoft and Waveney awards, as well as Pride of Briain, Britain has Spirit, Beach Radio charity of the year and also Pork Farm national champions.

“Taylor would be smiling down on us too – thank you all.”

Drive 24