'Legend' to be remembered as memorial match returns

PUBLISHED: 13:54 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 03 July 2019

Taylor High

Taylor High

Sporting entertainment will take centre stage once more as a popular annual charity football match returns next month.

A round of applause in memory of Taylor ahead of the Taylor High Memorial Cup 2018 as Waveney X1 (gold) v Ole Frank (blue). Pictures by Bryan Grint.A round of applause in memory of Taylor ahead of the Taylor High Memorial Cup 2018 as Waveney X1 (gold) v Ole Frank (blue). Pictures by Bryan Grint.

The Taylor High Memorial Cup will be contested on Sunday, August 4 at the Amber Dew Events Stadium - the home of Lowestoft Town FC.

Organised by the Taylor High Memorial Fund, former teammates, friends and family will unite on the football pitch to remember the popular Lowestoft teenager.

Taylor's Sunday team Ole Frank - which mainly consists of Taylor's family and friends - will take on a Waveney FC X1, consisting of players throughout Waveney FC who Taylor played for throughout his life, as they look to raise further funds for charity.

The memorial fund was set up by 19-year-old Taylor's parents, Elaine and Gary, after his death in a car crash in March 2011.

Since then more than £100,000 has been raised - with 120 donations having now been made to deserving beneficiaries over the years.

Community projects, worthy causes and deserving local people across Waveney have all been supported by the memorial fund over the years.

Gates open at 1pm on August 4, with the Taylor High Memorial Cup match kicking off at 2pm.

Mrs High said: "This is an event for all the family.

As well as the football match we have a raffle with lovely prizes donated from traders in Lowestoft and friends of the fund.

"All those donating will be mentioned in the event programme given out on entrance.

"Come and meet Mickey Mouse, Peppa Pig and Princess Belle - kindly brought by Crazy Daisy - and refreshments are available

"All in memory of the legend himself Taylor High.

"So come along and enjoy this day - helping us help others."

Tickets for the day cost £4 for adults, children aged over five cost £3 with free entry for children aged under five. Alternatively you can buy a family ticket for £10.

To donate a prize for the raffle, email Elaine High via elainehigh1@hotmail.co.uk

To find out more about the fund, visit the Taylor High Memorial Fund page on Facebook.

