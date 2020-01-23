Search

Advanced search

Taxidermy flamingos, llama and bison - is this the region's most unusual auction?

PUBLISHED: 08:55 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 23 January 2020

Mark Whistler, Durrants Auction Rooms manager, with some of the taxidermy collection from the late Christopher Marler. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mark Whistler, Durrants Auction Rooms manager, with some of the taxidermy collection from the late Christopher Marler. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Flamingos, a llama and a bald eagle are among taxidermy items going under the hammer in one of the most unusual sales seen in the region.

Three taxidermy flamingos from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThree taxidermy flamingos from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nicholas Rudge, an auction rooms manager at Durrants in Beccles where the collection is up for auction on Saturday, said there was no sale like this anywhere in the world.

It features over 220 eccentric items including a large selection of wildfowl taxidermy, with guide prices starting at just £20.

Giles Hume, valuer, with the American Bald Eagle taxidermy from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction for a guide price of £600-900, at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYGiles Hume, valuer, with the American Bald Eagle taxidermy from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction for a guide price of £600-900, at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Among the most unusual offerings, which has a total estimated price of £30,000-£40,000, are bird taxidermy such as a pelican, an owl, geese, cranes and parakeets.

Larger scale taxidermy for sale includes a 5ft11 chital deer stag, a bighorn ram and an American bison head which has a guide price of £500-700.

Christopher Marler bred the most bald eagles in captivity. Supplied by: Fabian EagleChristopher Marler bred the most bald eagles in captivity. Supplied by: Fabian Eagle

Mr Rudge said: "I have never come across a collection like this before in my career. It is all very exciting although it is difficult to predict what the collection will sell for."

The collection belonged to farmer and aviculturist Christopher Marler, from Buckinghamshire, who was the first to breed several birds in the UK including the painted stork and the red-winged starling.

Various taxidermy birds from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYVarious taxidermy birds from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Marler, who died last year after a short illness, introduced the country to bald eagles and holds the record for breeding the most in captivity (28).

In the 60s Mr Marler founded the non-for profit business Flamingo Gardens and Zoological Park in Buckinghamshire.

A Llama Cria taxidermy from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA Llama Cria taxidermy from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Swaffham-based auctioneer Fabian Eagle is taking joint care of the collection with Durrants as per Mr Marler's will.

Mr Eagle said: "He was my client for nearly 30 years and I was incredibly flattered he asked for my services in the will. Mr Marler was a remarkable man and wildlife was the backbone of his life.

Three taxidermy mounted red deer stags heads from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThree taxidermy mounted red deer stags heads from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"He was a very well-respected cattle judge and would judge competitions all over the place including the Royal Norfolk Show. He was even judging until a few weeks before his death."

He added the collection was an unusual opportunity.

A taxidermy East Africa Crowned Crane from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA taxidermy East Africa Crowned Crane from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Eagle said: "His friends and family would call the collection the museum. He was a great documenter and I think that is where the love of taxidermy stems from - the need to capture every moment. Regardless, he has created an important ode to nature."

Are you selling anything unusual? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

Three flamingos taxidermy in a case from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles, with a guide price of £350-500. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThree flamingos taxidermy in a case from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles, with a guide price of £350-500. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A pine marten taxidermy from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA pine marten taxidermy from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A taxidermy Fennec Fox from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA taxidermy Fennec Fox from the late Christopher Marler's collection, at auction at Durrants Auction Rooms in Beccles. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

Timberland shuts after staff told news on conference call

The Norwich branch of Timberland is now closed. Pic: Archant

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Revealed: The number of motorists caught out by new seaside parking ban

Visitors to Winterton parking along Beach Road from January 13 face a penalty of up to £70 as new restrictions come into force Picture: Liz Coates

Owner’s fury as council bin is ‘dumped’ outside of restaurant

Paolo Daurj, who is unhappy a bin has been moved alongside his restaurant. Picture: David Hannant

Most Read

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Public rush to help drivers as two cars flip in dramatic city road collision

Police, ambulance and fire were called to the scene of a two vehicle RTC on Lakenham Road. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man drove into Tesco worker after £300 shoplifting spree

Sign at Tesco store in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Nick Butcher.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 2-1 Premier League defeat against Tottenham

Teemu Pukki is slipped in by Todd Cantwell for a big first half chance in Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Shocking global warming map shows swathes of East Anglia under water by 2050

Huge swathes of East Anglia will be under water in 30 years unless drastic action is taken to halt global warming, according to a global flood-risk map built by US-based researchers at Climate Central. Picture: Climate Central

A11 crash causes rush hour chaos near city

The Thickthorn roundabout on the edge of Norwich. Pic: Highways England.

Beach hut damaged on popular promenade

Beach huts along Lowestoft promenade. A beach hut near to the Claremont Pier was damaged. Picture: Mick Howes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists