From cabby crooner to Norfolk Day diva – Norwich’s singing taxi driver has done it again!

Earlier this week, readers were treated to lyrics by Shane Hill – who goes by the stage name Shaun Love.

The 50-year-old shared his high-energy anthem ‘World Vision’ after being inspired by the recent heatwave that swept the country.

Now he’s penned yet another banger entitled ‘Coming Home to Norfolk’, especially for this year’s Norfolk Day.

Mr Hill, of Firwood Close, Norwich, runs Shane Love Taxis and produced his first song in his garage after becoming passionate about writing music during lockdown.

The feedback since releasing his song on his social media pages has been "great" and he is hoping for a similar reception to his Norfolk Day anthem.

Lyrics: Coming Home to Norfolk

Norfolk is the place I was born

Norfolk is the place I was born

I’m coming home to Norfolk

Norfolk is the place I was born

Norfolk Broads

Sandringham

Delia Smith

Norwich football

Norwich cathedral

Norwich castle

Cromer crabs

Norfolk is the place

Norfolk is the place I was born

I’m coming home to Norfolk

Norfolk is the place I was born

One

Two

Three

Kettle chips

Colman's mustard

Lotus cars

Thetford Forest

Chris Goreham

UEA

Stephen Fry

Delia Smith

Cromer crabs

Norfolk Broads

Nelson

Lotus cars

I’m coming home to Norfolk.