Happy Norfolk Day! Celebrate with city taxi driver's new anthem
- Credit: Archant
From cabby crooner to Norfolk Day diva – Norwich’s singing taxi driver has done it again!
Earlier this week, readers were treated to lyrics by Shane Hill – who goes by the stage name Shaun Love.
The 50-year-old shared his high-energy anthem ‘World Vision’ after being inspired by the recent heatwave that swept the country.
Now he’s penned yet another banger entitled ‘Coming Home to Norfolk’, especially for this year’s Norfolk Day.
Mr Hill, of Firwood Close, Norwich, runs Shane Love Taxis and produced his first song in his garage after becoming passionate about writing music during lockdown.
The feedback since releasing his song on his social media pages has been "great" and he is hoping for a similar reception to his Norfolk Day anthem.
Lyrics: Coming Home to Norfolk
Norfolk is the place I was born
Norfolk is the place I was born
I’m coming home to Norfolk
Norfolk is the place I was born
Norfolk Broads
Sandringham
Delia Smith
Norwich football
Norwich cathedral
Norwich castle
Cromer crabs
Norfolk is the place
Norfolk is the place I was born
I’m coming home to Norfolk
Norfolk is the place I was born
One
Two
Three
Kettle chips
Colman's mustard
Lotus cars
Thetford Forest
Chris Goreham
UEA
Stephen Fry
Delia Smith
Cromer crabs
Norfolk Broads
Nelson
Lotus cars
I’m coming home to Norfolk.