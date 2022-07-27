News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Happy Norfolk Day! Celebrate with city taxi driver's new anthem

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:30 AM July 27, 2022
Shane Hill, whose stage name is Shane Love, has recorded a special Norfolk Day anthem to celebrate the special day

Shane Hill, whose stage name is Shane Love, has recorded a special Norfolk Day anthem to celebrate the big day - Credit: Archant

From cabby crooner to Norfolk Day diva – Norwich’s singing taxi driver has done it again! 

Earlier this week, readers were treated to lyrics by Shane Hill – who goes by the stage name Shaun Love.

Taxi driver Shane Love has made a Norfolk Day anthem

Taxi driver Shane Love has written a song about climate change - and Norfolk Day! - Credit: Archant 2022

The 50-year-old shared his high-energy anthem ‘World Vision’ after being inspired by the recent heatwave that swept the country. 

Now he’s penned yet another banger entitled ‘Coming Home to Norfolk’, especially for this year’s Norfolk Day.

Mr Hill, of Firwood Close, Norwich, runs Shane Love Taxis and produced his first song in his garage after becoming passionate about writing music during lockdown.

The feedback since releasing his song on his social media pages has been "great" and he is hoping for a similar reception to his Norfolk Day anthem.

Taxi driver Shane Love has made a Norfolk Day anthem

Taxi driver Shane Love has made a Norfolk Day anthem - Credit: Danielle Booden

Lyrics: Coming Home to Norfolk 

Norfolk is the place I was born 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town
  2. 2 Mum tells of heartache after 'carbon copy' of son's death
  3. 3 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
  1. 4 Council leader tells of 'stifling' maternity heat after birth of daughter
  2. 5 City confirm Carrow Road expansion discussions
  3. 6 Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'  
  4. 7 Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking
  5. 8 Petrol station robbed of cash and cigarettes at knifepoint
  6. 9 Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave
  7. 10 The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Norfolk is the place I was born 

I’m coming home to Norfolk 

Norfolk is the place I was born 

Norfolk Broads 

Sandringham 

Delia Smith 

Norwich football 

Norwich cathedral 

Norwich castle 

Cromer crabs 

Norfolk is the place 

Norfolk is the place I was born 

I’m coming home to Norfolk 

Norfolk is the place I was born 

One 

Two 

Three 

Kettle chips 

Colman's mustard 

Lotus cars 

Thetford Forest 

Chris Goreham 

UEA 

Stephen Fry 

Delia Smith 

Cromer crabs 

Norfolk Broads 

Nelson 

Lotus cars 

I’m coming home to Norfolk. 

Norfolk Day
Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_04_wroxham_fire_jul22

Norfolk Live News

Wroxham Barns closes due to blaze at field in Hoveton

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Elliot Ketley (L), with Siobhan (M) and Caitriona Peyton (R)

Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A large field fire has broken out in Burgate, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Huge fire breaks out in north Suffolk field

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon