Taverham youth club donate money they raised for themselves to good causes

PUBLISHED: 18:34 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 05 March 2019

Youngsters at Taverham youth club donated money they raised for themselves to local good causes. Picture: Kerry Johnson

Kerry Johnson

A group of youngsters in Taverham have inspired generosity in their community after donating money they had fundraised for themselves to good causes.

Lead youth worker Kerry Johnson said members of Taverham youth club wanted to raise money for the club at the village fayre in June 2018.

After raising £236, Ms Johnson asked the youngsters, aged between nine and 13, what they wanted to spend it on just before Christmas.

She was blown away by their response to donate the money to local good causes.

“I was impressed - for them to give it to someone else, it was a very proud moment,” she said.

A cheque for £100 was handed to Taverham day care in Sandy Lane, which was match-funded by local company PJ Nunn Installations. Another £100 will be donated to Social F.I.E.L.D youth club, which provides support to young people with Asperger’s syndrome.

