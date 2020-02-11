Search

Meet the day-old piglet that was blown away by Storm Ciara

PUBLISHED: 12:33 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:33 11 February 2020

A sleep Priscilla is wrapped up in a t-shirt as she warms up after being found by the roadside during Storm Ciara. Picture: Charlotte Sparkes

Archant

A day-old piglet found on a roadside is being cared for after being blown away during Storm Ciara.

Priscilla pictured with Taverham Vets nurse Hayley Newport. Picture: Alicia WinthropPriscilla pictured with Taverham Vets nurse Hayley Newport. Picture: Alicia Winthrop

The piglet, who was about a day old, was brought into Taverham Vets on Sunday lunchtime, as high winds battered the region.

The newly-named Priscilla. after the Priscilla Bacon charity, was found by a roadside in Ringland by a member of the public and weighed 1.7kg when she was brought in.

The vets have been unable to trace her owner, but said they had a loving home lined up.

Nurse Hayley Hyam said: "She was really cold and the member of the public didn't want to leave it, she definitely would have died. She's so sweet and adorable.

"She is making a really good recovery. She was lethargic and had no energy. When she first came in she wasn't moving, now she oinks all the time."

Staff have been hand-rearing her after she showed signs of hypothermia and low blood sugar.

To keep her warm, they put her in a T-shirt.

