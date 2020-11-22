Veterinary surgery forced to postpone routine appointments and procedures following Covid-19 case

Published: 4:29 PM November 22, 2020 Updated: 7:30 AM November 24, 2020

Taverham Vets has been forced to postpone appointments following a positive Covid-19 test result. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant © 2009

A veterinary surgery has been forced to postpone all routine procedures and operations for two weeks after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Taverham Vets on Fir Covent Road revealed to its Facebook followers that there had been a cornavirus case confirmed among its hospital staff - while other members were awaiting test results.

And while the staff member had not been in direct contact with any visitors to the surgery, other members were now self-isolating while they await results.

As a result, the site has been forced to cancel routine surgeries and appointments for the next two weeks - though it will continue to carry out puppy and kitten vaccinations and some boosters.

A spokesman said: “We will be making every effort to maintain a full emergency veterinary service at the hospital for any sick animals. We will also be offering telephone consultations for those cases where it is appropriate.”

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, the surgery’s sites in Aylsham and Longwater are unaffected.