Vet issues warning to pet owners over food poisoning risks

PUBLISHED: 21:10 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 21:10 13 February 2019

Raisins that have been left down Marriott's Way. Picture: Roswitha Plater

Raisins that have been left down Marriott's Way. Picture: Roswitha Plater

Archant

A vet has issued a further warning to dog walkers in Norwich after food was left in a popular dog spot.

Vet Tom Robertson. Picture: Taverham VetsVet Tom Robertson. Picture: Taverham Vets

Tom Robertson, 41, from Taverham Vets, said: “Unfortunately dogs have a fantastic sense of smell meaning that whilst on their walks they can find all sorts of things that have been left around and often these are eaten before the owners have any chance to prevent it.

“We have had reports of grapes, raisins and nuts being for birds left on the ground by well meaning people along public footpaths and in the public parks.

“I’m sure this is well intended but these foods can potentially be toxic and even life threatening when eaten by a hungry dog.

“Raisins and grapes can contain a toxin that causes gastroenteritis and kidney failure. Mouldy nuts can cause tremors and seizures and Macademia nuts in particular have been associated with vomiting, weakness and lethargy.”

As reported, food including nuts and raisins have been left on Marriotts Way in Taverham. It is believed it is being left for birds and other wildlife.

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

'I have a needle, I will stab you': Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich's own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

'I am absolutely devastated' - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

