Vet issues warning to pet owners over food poisoning risks

Raisins that have been left down Marriott's Way. Picture: Roswitha Plater Archant

A vet has issued a further warning to dog walkers in Norwich after food was left in a popular dog spot.

Vet Tom Robertson. Picture: Taverham Vets Vet Tom Robertson. Picture: Taverham Vets

Tom Robertson, 41, from Taverham Vets, said: “Unfortunately dogs have a fantastic sense of smell meaning that whilst on their walks they can find all sorts of things that have been left around and often these are eaten before the owners have any chance to prevent it.

“We have had reports of grapes, raisins and nuts being for birds left on the ground by well meaning people along public footpaths and in the public parks.

“I’m sure this is well intended but these foods can potentially be toxic and even life threatening when eaten by a hungry dog.

“Raisins and grapes can contain a toxin that causes gastroenteritis and kidney failure. Mouldy nuts can cause tremors and seizures and Macademia nuts in particular have been associated with vomiting, weakness and lethargy.”

As reported, food including nuts and raisins have been left on Marriotts Way in Taverham. It is believed it is being left for birds and other wildlife.