The A1067 is closed at Taverham after a crash. Photo: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

The main road through Taverham is closed as emergency services deal with a crash.

The A1067 Fakenham Road is closed between Fir Covert Road and Sandy Lane.

Emergency services are on the scene and the road has been closed while they deal with the incident.