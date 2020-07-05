Search

Parish’s playgrounds remain closed

PUBLISHED: 14:14 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 05 July 2020

Taverham village sign

Taverham village sign

Archant Norfolk 2010

Playgrounds in a Norfolk village remained closed over the weekend, despite the government giving the go ahead from them to open from July 4.

Children’s play areas in Taverham, on the edge of Norwich, were empty over the weekend, with the parish council choosing not to reopen them to the public, much to the disappointment of some residents.

In a statement, posted to social media, Taverham Parish council said its playgrounds had not opened because the council were “continuing to carry out risk assessments” of all the play areas in the village.

It said: “Once we are confident that we are able to comply with Government guidance to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission we will re-open our facilities.

“We are aware that the ongoing closure of the play areas is disappointing news however the safety of our parishioners is of utmost importance.”

Meanwhile, playground in the neighbouring parish of Drayton were reopened.

