Open garden day to raise funds for toddler Harry Deeba's cancer battle

Harry Deeba with mum Carly on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando Pinho Archant

An open gardens event in a Norfolk village is set to raise money for a toddler fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

Chris and Wendy Fitch's garden in Drayton is opening as part of the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, July 7, for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Photo: Wendy Fitch Chris and Wendy Fitch's garden in Drayton is opening as part of the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, July 7, for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Photo: Wendy Fitch

Sue Collins and Alan Innes will open their half acre Taverham plot as part of the National Garden Scheme, on Sunday, July 7.

And money raised from the plants and refreshments on sale will be donated to support the Taverham toddler Harry Deeba, diagnosed with neuroblastoma aged just one.

The Taverham garden is opening in conjunction with Chris and Wendy Fitch's garden, in nearby Drayton.

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

And the couple, who are fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for the fifth year, are hosting a charity ball for the cause at Carrow Road, on Saturday, July 6.

They began fundraising for the charity when a friend's eight-year-old son was diagnosed with the condition.

Entry from 11am to 5pm costs £6 for both 27 St Edmunds Road, Taverham, NR8 6NY, and 9 Bellamonte Crescent, Drayton, NR8 6EJ, with children going free.