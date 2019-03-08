Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Open garden day to raise funds for toddler Harry Deeba's cancer battle

PUBLISHED: 09:21 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 04 July 2019

Harry Deeba with mum Carly on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Harry Deeba with mum Carly on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando Pinho

Archant

An open gardens event in a Norfolk village is set to raise money for a toddler fighting an aggressive form of cancer.

Chris and Wendy Fitch's garden in Drayton is opening as part of the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, July 7, for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Photo: Wendy FitchChris and Wendy Fitch's garden in Drayton is opening as part of the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, July 7, for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust. Photo: Wendy Fitch

Sue Collins and Alan Innes will open their half acre Taverham plot as part of the National Garden Scheme, on Sunday, July 7.

And money raised from the plants and refreshments on sale will be donated to support the Taverham toddler Harry Deeba, diagnosed with neuroblastoma aged just one.

You may also want to watch:

The Taverham garden is opening in conjunction with Chris and Wendy Fitch's garden, in nearby Drayton.

Harry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando PinhoHarry Deeba at Duxford Airfield. Picture: Fernando Pinho

And the couple, who are fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for the fifth year, are hosting a charity ball for the cause at Carrow Road, on Saturday, July 6.

They began fundraising for the charity when a friend's eight-year-old son was diagnosed with the condition.

Entry from 11am to 5pm costs £6 for both 27 St Edmunds Road, Taverham, NR8 6NY, and 9 Bellamonte Crescent, Drayton, NR8 6EJ, with children going free.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Norwich restaurant offering ‘a whole world of food’ closes down

The Giraffe restaurant at Chapelfield is the latest closure. Pic: Archant

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

More than 400 homes without electricity due to overhead line fault

UK Power Networkss live map shows homes in East Harling, Garboldisham, Botesdale and Brome have all been affected by the power cut. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger over ‘draconian’ move to ban dogs from 11 parks in Norfolk

Dog bans and restrictions have been put in places at parks and public areas across north Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images

Golden Triangle residents hope to buy city pub

Inset: Steve Wiseman, and the York Tavern on Leciester Street in Norwich. Picture: James Bass/Steve Wiseman

‘You don’t really make any money’ - what is life like running a restaurant in Norfolk?

Michael Fuhri, who runs the Crab Pot Café in Cromer. Photo: Crab Pot Café

Man found dead in Tesco car park, inquest hears

Martin Hackett, 67, was found dead in the driving seat of his car at the Blue Boar Lane Tesco Extra carpark in November last year. Photo: Archant

Future of former Prezzo in Norwich revealed

Work on the old Prezzo restaurant on Thorpe Road. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists