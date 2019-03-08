Open garden day to raise funds for toddler Harry Deeba's cancer battle
PUBLISHED: 09:21 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 04 July 2019
An open gardens event in a Norfolk village is set to raise money for a toddler fighting an aggressive form of cancer.
Sue Collins and Alan Innes will open their half acre Taverham plot as part of the National Garden Scheme, on Sunday, July 7.
And money raised from the plants and refreshments on sale will be donated to support the Taverham toddler Harry Deeba, diagnosed with neuroblastoma aged just one.
The Taverham garden is opening in conjunction with Chris and Wendy Fitch's garden, in nearby Drayton.
And the couple, who are fundraising for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for the fifth year, are hosting a charity ball for the cause at Carrow Road, on Saturday, July 6.
They began fundraising for the charity when a friend's eight-year-old son was diagnosed with the condition.
Entry from 11am to 5pm costs £6 for both 27 St Edmunds Road, Taverham, NR8 6NY, and 9 Bellamonte Crescent, Drayton, NR8 6EJ, with children going free.