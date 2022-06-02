Mum's community dedication during pandemic earns British Empire Medal

Sarah Douglass, who has been awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List - Credit: Sarah Douglass

A mum-of-three who founded a group to keep her community afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her efforts.

Sarah Douglass, devoted days upon days of her time during the height of Covid to making sure vulnerable people living in her neighbourhood had what they needed during lockdowns.

The 53-year-old set up the Taverham, Thorpe Marriott and Drayton Covid-19 Help Group, which soon became a vital part of community life.

She then devoted herself to collecting prescriptions, food shopping and other necessities for elderly and vulnerable neighbours, while also co-ordinating other volunteers.

Mrs Douglass, who owns Tinkle Toes and Fingers nail salon in Taverham, said she was honoured to receive the award in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

She said: "It all feels a bit surreal. I feel incredibly proud of myself but when I opened the letter I thought it was a wind-up to begin with."