Eastern Daily Press > News

Generous shoppers raise hundreds for sight loss charity

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:08 PM April 30, 2021   
Taverham garden centre. Pic: Archant

The entrance to Taverham Garden Centre.

Green-fingered shoppers gave a financial boost to a sight loss charity after it suffered in the coronavirus lockdown.

Volunteers and staff from Vision Norfolk collected nearly £510 over two days from customers at Taverham Garden Centre on Fir Covert Road.

Rob Collins, a fundraiser from Vision Norfolk, based on Beckham Place in Norwich, said: "Along with most organisations in the charitable sector, our income has been seriously hit by our inability to undertake fundraising activities for much of the last year, just as demand for our services has peaked. 

"We rely totally on the generosity of the people of Norfolk, and we would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who gave so generously at the weekend."

To support the charity visit www.visionnorfolk.org.uk, or by text VISION to 70450 to make a £3 donation, or VISIONTEN to 70085 to donate £10.



Coronavirus
Lockdown Easing
Norwich News

