‘A complete disgrace’ - Families hit out at ‘chaotic’ Drive-Thru Santa's Grotto

Published: 9:52 AM December 19, 2020

Tickets are on sale for a Drive-Through Santa Grotto at Taverham Hall. Pic: Taverham Hall - Credit: Archant

Families have hit out at ‘chaotic’ traffic delays and a festive disappointment at what is billed as Norfolk’s first Drive-Thru Santa’s Grotto.

The festive attraction at Taverham Hall, just outside Norwich, is described as a way to experience a visit to see Santa while social distancing.

Visitors are promised a drive into a festive grotto featuring a cast of 20 actor-performers including popular entertainer Joe Ringer and Norfolk-based international performer Jack Ireland.

Families in their cars follow a trail featuring 700 lighting effects, 3km of fairy lights, and “huge amounts of festive magic” to see Santa.

Traffic queuing into Santa's drive-thru grotto at Taverham Hall. - Credit: Submitted

Disappointed families have claimed the reality failed to live up to festive fairy tale promises with many unhappy about the organisation of the event and long traffic delays.

Opening on Friday the event saw hundreds of people follow a 1km route through the grounds, but organisers We Make Events said interest in the event, coupled with the nearby Winter Wonderland festivities at Taverham Garden Centre, had led to congestion.

They have urged people to adjust their routes to help ease traffic worries.

Traffic queuing into Santa's drive-thru grotto at Taverham Hall. - Credit: Submitted

Amongst those unhappy with what they eventually experienced was Louise Cooper who posted on Facebook said: “It was terrible. The traffic was chaos, once you were in it was hilariously rubbish. You would be better off just driving around looking at lights in people's gardens.”

Charlotte Riches said: “The organisation of this event was and is a complete disgrace. What is meant to be a fun magical event was full of stress just trying to get in, we were told that they had booked 500 cars per 15 min time slot.”

Another visitor added: “To say I’m absolutely gutted is an understatement. I spent £55 plus a fee for a drive-through that sounded amazing, especially after this awful year.

“We waited from 5pm to get in. We didn’t get in until 7pm.

“As for Santa I know the big red man is getting on now but my son told him his name four times and was shouting it through the window and him and his helpers still got it wrong.

“We left with a crying five-year-old who has been waiting for his surprise for two days.”

Publicity image for Santa's drive-thru grotto at Taverham Hall. - Credit: TMS Media

Another Facebook poster, Cat Tyler, said: “Bumper to bumper cars. Took nearly two hours to get in for a two minute experience. Very disappointing.”

Ollie George, who is producing the trail for We Make Events, said: “A lot is happening in Taverham in the run-up to Christmas and we are delighted so many people are visiting. Equally we want to avoid traffic issues and so we are asking everyone who visits from Saturday December 19 onwards to take our preferred route.

Santa's drive-thru grotto runs at Taverham Hall until Christmas Eve. - Credit: TMS Media

“This will help speed up entry to the attraction and ensure you can enjoy the festive Drive-Thru experience with minimal delay while also easing traffic flows around the area.”

The attraction is open daily until Christmas Eve.