Homes without power for hours amid repair delays

Homes in two communities close to Norwich are expected to be without power for eight hours in total due to an unplanned power cut.

UK Power Networks were made aware of a power cut affecting residents in Taverham and Drayton at 4.29am on Thursday, January 9.

It is believed that the incident was caused by a faulty high-voltage overhead electricity line.

Engineers were able to restore power to some remotely, but were forced to visit the area to investigate and make further repairs.

They discovered that part of the overhead network had come down, forcing them to isolate the power supply to ensure safety.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Due to the extent of the repairs required it will take longer than we were anticipating and we are now aiming to restore all power in the area between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

"We apologise for delaying the restoration time and will keep you updated with news from site."