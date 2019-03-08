Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash
PUBLISHED: 20:46 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 21:26 12 November 2019
A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash with a car in Taverham.
The A1067 Fakenham Road was closed between Fir Covert Road and Sandy Lane for more than four hours while police investigations took place.
Emergency services were called at around 5.15pm after the crash between a motorcycle and a blue Citroen.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, has sustained life-changing injuries and has been taken to hospital.
The road has now reopened.
