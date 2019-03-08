Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google Archant

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash with a car in Taverham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A1067 Fakenham Road was closed between Fir Covert Road and Sandy Lane for more than four hours while police investigations took place.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called at around 5.15pm after the crash between a motorcycle and a blue Citroen.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, has sustained life-changing injuries and has been taken to hospital.

The road has now reopened.