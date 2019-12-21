Food parcels donated to those in need at Christmas

Volunteers at St Edmunds Church, Taverham, collect surplus food from Tesco and put them into food parcels for vulnerable people in the community. Picture: St Edmunds Church Archant

A Taverham church has teamed up with supermarket giants Tesco to provide food to vulnerable people in the community this Christmas.

St Edmunds Church has supported more than 30 people so far.

The donations are part of the Tesco's Community Food Connection scheme which sees surplus food distributed to charities and community groups in Norfolk each day.

The church has been taking part since 2016, collecting from its local Tesco store and creates food parcels to hand out and hosts a range of activities.

Paul Seabrook, vicar at St Edmunds Church, said: "Many of our members don't have a family, so the festive period can be a particularly difficult time of year. With help from Tesco, we're not only able to provide food to people in need, but also able to hold a Christmas gathering for people who would otherwise be spending Christmas Day alone."

The church is also hosting a community event from 2.30pm to 5.30pm on Christmas Day.