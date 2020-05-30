Search

Advanced search

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

PUBLISHED: 06:00 31 May 2020

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

A group of allotment owners who have been given notice to leave their site by the end of the year, have said the loss of the plots will be detrimental to the community.

The allotments in Mack's Lane, Taverham, where members of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) and plot holders are protesting over being evicted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe allotments in Mack's Lane, Taverham, where members of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) and plot holders are protesting over being evicted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association, (TALGA) based at Place Farm, has been told by Taverham Parish Council it must vacate and clear the allotments by December 31.

The eviction notice has come about because the lease of the farmland where the allotments are based is coming to an end, and the land is being sold.

But the 80-strong group, which was established in 2007, is fighting the eviction, saying it warned the parish council in 2019 that it needed to act to secure the lease.

It has also said it believes allotments are statutory allotments, and cannot be disposed of without the permission of the secretary of state.

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) on his allotment in Mack's Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) on his allotment in Mack's Lane. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Raw, co-chair of TALGA, said the allotments were a crucial part of the community.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “The parish council should be working for the wellbeing of the community and these allotments are very much part of [that].

“Not only is it a crucial part of people’s wellbeing, it’s food production with no food miles.

The allotments in Mack's Lane, Taverham, where members of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) and plot holders are protesting over being evicted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe allotments in Mack's Lane, Taverham, where members of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) and plot holders are protesting over being evicted. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“TALGA is probably one of the best allotment sites in England, a lot of allotment sites are chaotic but this is an absolutely first class site and there are people with excellent skills in the growing and production of food.

“At the moment there are 80 allotments but it’s 80 allotment holders and their families and their neighbours because when you have an allotment, you inevitably produce a surplus,” he said.

He said the allotments not only produced food but were crucial to people’s wellbeing and mental health.

Taverham Parish Council clerk Samantha Salmons said the council was unable to provide a statement at the current time.

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

She said the situation regarding the end of the lease of the land and any further action would be discussed in a future full council meeting, which TALGA would be informed of and invited to attend.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Lockdown easing announced for 2.2m vulnerable ‘shielders’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced lockdown easing for 2.2m coronavirus 'shielders'. Pic: Andrew Parsons

Elon Musk’s historic SpaceX rocket could be visible over Norfolk this weekend

Two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station this Saturday after it was rescheduled due to bad weather. Photo: PA/ David J. Phillip

Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Sixty firefighters from three counties rally to fight blaze at Corkers Crisps in the Fens

Today's fire at Corkers Crisps at Pymoor near Ely. Picture; CATHERINE ADAMS

Which public toilets are open in north Norfolk?

More public toilets in North Norfolk have reopened. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Most Read

WATCH: East’s farmers urge care from drivers amid ‘car covered in slurry’ row

The moment the farmer covers the car in slurry. But what do Norfolk's farmers think? Pic: Ozmo Motorsport Remap Tuning Specialists.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Cafe famed for flapjacks won’t reopen after lockdown

The famous flapjacks at Sheringham's Funky Mackerel Cafe. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Campers who pitched up on bird sanctuary island given talking to by police

Bawsey Country Park near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

One new coronavirus death reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

One new coronavirus death has been reported in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Dozens of allotment holders fight threat of eviction

Mike Raw, left, joint chairman of TALGA (Taverham Allotments and Leisure Gardening Association) with committee members and plot holders protesting over being evicted from the land in Mack's Lane. From left, Vic Birtles, Sheila Shambrook, and Mark Broadhead. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Almost two thirds of care homes have had no staff tested, data suggests

Coronavirus test swabs. Picture: PA Images

Praise and plea as Norfolk people raise £1m for charities help vulnerable during coronavirus

Claire Cullen, chief executive of Norfolk Community Foundation. Pic: Norfolk Community Foundation.
Drive 24