Tributes to popular tattoo artist who died in field

The Ink Art Work stall in Norwich Market set up by tattoo artist Malgorzata Szwed, from Poringland, who has died. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE SOPHIE WYLLIE

An inquest has opened into the death of a tattoo artist.

Malgorzata Szwed, 35, from Cawstons Meadow in Poringland, died on September 15, 2019.

An inquest opening was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich, on Wednesday, September 25.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said Miss Szwed died in a field next to Stoke Road in Arminghall, on the outskirts of Norwich.

Her medical cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging.

Ms Blake said the tattoo artist was born in Bydgoszcz in Poland.

Miss Szwed had only recently opened a new tattoo and piercing stall on Norwich Market and had previously run a tea and coffee stall on the market.

A stallholder, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Malgorzata was a very popular lady. She was well-liked by stallholders and customers."

The inquest was adjourned to take place on February 18.