An emotional night that recognised the best of Thetford

PUBLISHED: 16:26 02 February 2019

Fuzion - Winner of the Community Event award. Photo: Wendy Aikin

Fuzion - Winner of the Community Event award. Photo: Wendy Aikin

Wendy Aikin

It was an emotional night which brought together unsung heroes, volunteers and community groups to receive much-deserved recognition.

Terry Lamb - Winner of the Service to the community award. Photo: Wendy AikinTerry Lamb - Winner of the Service to the community award. Photo: Wendy Aikin

A range of winners were celebrated at the fourth annual Thetford Awards Recognising Achievement (TARAs), from those who have devoted their time to help others, to community champions and committed individuals, of which over 220 were nominated. The Black Tie Awards Ceremony returned to the Carnegie Rooms, Thetford on Friday, February 1, where 150 people attended.

Event organiser Mark Robinson said: “Once again I’m in awe. We are fortunate to have so many people who dedicate time and commitment to making things better for others.

“The awards evening showcased all that’s positive about Thetford and its community.”

The young person of the year award winner, 12-year-old Harry Turberville has been a town crier since he won the junior town crier competition in 2014.

Sex, Rock n Roll & Weeding - Winner of the Volunteer award. Photo: Wendy AikinSex, Rock n Roll & Weeding - Winner of the Volunteer award. Photo: Wendy Aikin

Mr Turberville said: “I feel really grateful and proud of myself.”

Alan Horler has worked for Norse Care for 28 years, and never expected to win the award for good neighbour because he was ‘just doing my job’.

Mr Horler said: “I am over the moon to have won the award. I’ve been doing the job for 28 years and I don’t do it for the recognition, I do it because I like helping people.”

Kerry Turner from the Thetford Bulldogs said the entire team were shocked and overwhelmed to win the sporting award.

Harry Turberville - Winner of the Young Person award. Photo: Wendy AikinHarry Turberville - Winner of the Young Person award. Photo: Wendy Aikin

“It’s third time lucky for us,” she said: “We were in shock to win, being nominated three times makes you think it wouldn’t happen. The club, players and parents are all chuffed.”

Fuzion won the award for community event, after raising £46,000 this year and Louise Dickson said to win was overwhelming.

She said: “We have been nominated every year, which is an honour in itself, but to win this year was the cherry on the cake.

“It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of our sponsors and public on the day.”

Thetford Bulldogs - Winner of the Sporting award. Photo: Wendy AikinThetford Bulldogs - Winner of the Sporting award. Photo: Wendy Aikin

Donna and Stephen Perry were completely blown away to win the business award.

Mrs Perry said: “It was such a shock, we were up against really strong competitors, it meant a lot.

“For the first time ever I think, my husband was speechless.”

Thetford Awards Recognising Achievement, known as the TARAs, was started four years ago in 2016, to recognise and praise members of the community, organisations and businesses who go above and beyond.

Young Person - Harry Turberville

Good Neighbour - Alan Horler

Service to the community - Terry Lamb

Sporting - Thetford Bulldogs

Community Event - Fuzion

Outstanding Contribution - Terry Clucas (awarded post-humously)

Volunteer - Sex Rock n Roll & Weeding

Business - Perry’s Taxis

Lifetime Achievement - David Osborne

